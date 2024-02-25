Ukraine elects new head of the NACP

The Special Commission has elected Viktor Pavlushchyk as the new head of the NACP. Prior to that, he worked as the head of the NABU's detective department. This was reported by the press service of the agency, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the selection committee for the post of NAPC chairman today announced Viktor Pavlushchyk as the winner. All six members of the commission voted unanimously for his candidacy.

Viktor Pavlushchyk Senior Detective - Head of the Detective Department of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

The Selection Committee determined that Viktor Pavlushchyk has the best professional experience, knowledge and qualities to perform the duties of the NACP Chairman, as well as meets the criteria of competence and integrity. the statement reads

According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Pavlushchyk was elected out of 64 candidates.

