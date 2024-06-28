Government appoints new head of the State Emergency Service
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Andriy Danik as head of the State Emergency Service, Vitaliy Myronyuk as first deputy head of the State Emergency Service, dismissed Alla Horbatyuk from the post of deputy head of the State Labor Service and approved Yuriy Dudka as head of Zolotonosha District State Administration in Cherkasy region.
The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Andriy Danik as head of the State Emergency Service, Vitaliy Myronyuk as first deputy head of the State Emergency Service, and made a number of other personnel changes, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:
- Assignment:
- Andriy Danik as the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine;
- Vitaliy Myronyuk as the first deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
- Alla Gorbatyuk was dismissed from the post of Deputy Head of the State Labor Service of Ukraine.
- The appointment of Yuriy Dudka as the head of the Zolotonosha District State Administration of Cherkasy region was approved.