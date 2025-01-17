Google signs a deal with Associated Press to create a real-time news feed with Gemini AI

Google has announced that its artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini will show breaking news from the Associated Press as part of the tech giant's first such agreement with a news publisher. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

According to the AP, financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but it is known that the partnership builds on previous cooperation between AP and Google to provide real-time news through the company's search engine.

Kristin Heitmann, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at AP, said that the partnership between AP and Google demonstrates the importance of independent journalism and accuracy in dealing with AI-powered generative products.

According to Jaffer Zaidi, Google's vice president of global news partnerships, users of Google Workspace for Business and Enterprise subscriptions will soon have access to Gemini features at no additional cost.

Recall

Back in May of last year, Google planned to integrate Gemini AI into Gmail, providing features such as AI-assisted email sorting, summarizing missed emails, organizing Google Drive attachments, summarizing missed meetings, and AI-powered email search.