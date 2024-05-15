Google introduces new AI-based search

Google has announced that it is adding artificial intelligence to its search and has announced major changes. The company announced this during the Google I/0 2024 conference, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in the US, Google has already started showing AI-generated answers to most search queries. These blocks are displayed at the top of the screen and will try to provide the user with an immediate answer to his or her query. This feature will be available in most countries by the end of the year.

The new search engine is based on the Gemini model, an artificial intelligence developed specifically for Google search. Gemini combines features such as multi-step reasoning, planning, and multimodal capabilities.

However, Google plans that not every search query will require an answer from artificial intelligence.

If you just want to navigate to a URL, you are searching for Walmart and want to get to walmart.com. Adding artificial intelligence will not improve the result the company said

Google plans to make the new search available to more than a billion people by the end of the year.

In addition to AI Reviews, Google Search will also offer planning options, ranging from meal plans to vacation plans. Users will be able to create customized plans, such as a three-day meal plan, and make changes to it by replacing meals. For convenience, these plans can be exported to Google Docs or Gmail.

Google will also expand its visual search capabilities. Users will be able to ask questions via video, which should make it easier to describe and solve problems. This feature will soon be available to Search Labs users in English in the United States, and will be rolled out globally.

Artificial intelligence requires large amounts of electricity and complicates the transition to carbon-free technologies