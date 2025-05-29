"Golden Mandarin" case: HACC took ex-MP Logvinsky into custody

The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention for former People's Deputy of Ukraine Georgy Logvinsky. This is reported by SAP in Telegram, writes UNN.

On May 29, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court supported the position of the SAP prosecutor and chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for the former People's Deputy of Ukraine, who is suspected of organizing the seizure and legalization of more than UAH 54.179 million. - the statement reads.

In particular, according to the information, after Logvinsky is detained and delivered to the place of pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this preventive measure.

On July 10, 2023, NABU and SAP informed the former People's Deputy of Ukraine about the suspicion in organizing the seizure and legalization of UAH 54.179 million from the state budget, other suspects were given amended notices of suspicion. The ex-MP became the seventh suspect in the so-called "Golden Mandarin" case. This became possible due to the termination of the ex-MP's immunity, which he had as a relative of an ECHR judge. Since the ex-MP left the territory of Ukraine on the eve of the termination of immunity, he was informed of the suspicion in accordance with Art. 135, Art. 278 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

In August of the same year, NABU declared ex-MP Georgy Logvinsky wanted.