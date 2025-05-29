$41.590.09
Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Погода
+20°
3.2m/s
65%
744mm
"Golden Mandarin" case: HACC took ex-MP Logvinsky into custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2194 views

The Appeals Chamber of the HACC has chosen a preventive measure of detention for former MP Georgy Logvinsky. He is suspected of organizing the seizure and legalization of over 54 million hryvnias.

"Golden Mandarin" case: HACC took ex-MP Logvinsky into custody

The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention for former People's Deputy of Ukraine Georgy Logvinsky. This is reported by SAP in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Transparensi also reported that it was Logvinsky.

On May 29, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court supported the position of the SAP prosecutor and chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for the former People's Deputy of Ukraine, who is suspected of organizing the seizure and legalization of more than UAH 54.179 million.

- the statement reads.

In particular, according to the information, after Logvinsky is detained and delivered to the place of pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this preventive measure.

Let's remind

On July 10, 2023, NABU and SAP informed the former People's Deputy of Ukraine about the suspicion in organizing the seizure and legalization of UAH 54.179 million from the state budget, other suspects were given amended notices of suspicion. The ex-MP became the seventh suspect in the so-called "Golden Mandarin" case. This became possible due to the termination of the ex-MP's immunity, which he had as a relative of an ECHR judge. Since the ex-MP left the territory of Ukraine on the eve of the termination of immunity, he was informed of the suspicion in accordance with Art. 135, Art. 278 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

In August of the same year, NABU declared ex-MP Georgy Logvinsky wanted.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
