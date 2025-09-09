Gold renewed its historical record: over $3650 per ounce amid expectations of Fed rate cut and global political instability

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 5238 views
In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 10705 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 11514 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 9550 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 11063 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 19408 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 32796 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 38307 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 27876 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 48471 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3m/s
56%
754mm
Popular news
Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growingPhotoSeptember 8, 10:29 PM • 15029 views
Ukrainians in Poland face fines for driving: what changes from October 1September 9, 12:42 AM • 9182 views
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhotoSeptember 9, 01:19 AM • 12291 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murderSeptember 9, 01:55 AM • 14301 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNSSeptember 9, 02:16 AM • 11024 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 5460 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 10752 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 11555 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 38327 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 30969 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Xi Jinping
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Belarus
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 3792 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 17793 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 17510 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 85890 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 44226 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Gold renewed its historical record: over $3650 per ounce amid expectations of Fed rate cut and global political instability

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Global gold prices rose to a record level, exceeding $3650 per ounce. This happened amid expectations of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut and increased demand for "safe-haven assets" due to political turmoil worldwide.

Gold renewed its historical record: over $3650 per ounce amid expectations of Fed rate cut and global political instability

World gold prices rose to a record high on Tuesday, exceeding $3,650 per ounce, amid expectations of a rapid interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and increased demand for "safe assets" due to political turmoil in the world. This was reported by Investing, writes UNN.

Details

As of 04:44 GMT, the spot price rose by 0.6% to $3656.70, and December futures reached $3695.25 per ounce. Investors are massively transferring capital into gold, as the market estimates a 92.4% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at the September 16-17 meeting. There is also a smaller chance (7.6%) that the regulator will cut by half a percent at once.

The latest weak US labor market data, particularly almost zero employment growth in August, signaled such a scenario. Despite this, Fed officials warn that rate cuts could face inflationary pressure risks, particularly due to the new trade tariffs of the Donald Trump administration.

Gold retreated from record highs: investors take profits ahead of US data release04.09.25, 10:59 • 3272 views

Geopolitical factors also influenced gold's dynamics: France plunged into political crisis after Prime Minister François Bayrou's resignation. Japan faced uncertainty after Shigeru Ishiba's unexpected resignation. The US is discussing new sanctions against Russia after a massive airstrike on Ukraine, which resulted in numerous casualties.

Under such conditions, investors increased demand for gold and other precious metals. Silver approached a 14-year high, while platinum rose 0.6% to $1397.25 per ounce.

Recall

Despite the previous increase in the value of monetary gold as a method of saving money, its popularity as a jewelry metal has significantly decreased. As noted in a comment for UNN by financial expert Olena Sosiedka, this was most reflected in key markets - India and China.

Gold prices in the global market have become so high that it has reduced the popularity of buying gold jewelry. This was most reflected in key markets such as India and China, but a global decline in demand is felt worldwide. Due to rising prices, former fans of gold jewelry are increasingly preferring other precious metals. Instead, gold is more often considered as a way to preserve capital in conditions of economic instability and high inflation. And not as an everyday item

- said Olena Sosiedka.

In addition, analysts at Goldman Sachs, one of the largest and most influential investment banks in the world, predict that if the dollar continues to fall, the value of gold will reach $3,700 per troy ounce by the end of 2025.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Olena Sosedka
Federal Reserve
Donald Trump
India
France
China
Japan
United States
Ukraine