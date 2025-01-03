Gold prices rise: three-week peak reached on weak dollar

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 68448 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153267 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130473 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137880 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136029 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174784 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111345 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166894 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104579 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113989 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134319 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133502 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 58078 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102891 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105094 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153267 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174785 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166895 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194519 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183642 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133502 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134319 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143979 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135532 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152633 views
Gold prices rise: three-week peak reached on weak dollar

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27331 views

The spot price of gold rose to $2657.18 per ounce, reaching its highest level since December 13. The rise in precious metals prices is driven by a weakening dollar and demand for safe assets.

On Friday, gold prices rose to their highest level in three weeks, driven by a weakening dollar and strong demand for safe assets, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

As of 12:50 GMT, the spot price of gold remained almost unchanged at $265.18 per ounce, having previously reached its highest level since December 13 at $265.10. Over the week, gold rose by about 1.4%. US gold futures stabilized at $2671.20.

The dollar index  was down 0.4% after hitting a two-year high in the previous session, making dollar-denominated gold more accessible to investors from other countries.

"Gold stocks are setting the tone early this year, enjoying support from safe-haven advocates, while riskier stocks are struggling to hold onto nascent gains," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group. 

Precious metals, which are traditionally used to hedge against economic and geopolitical instability, are showing growth in a low interest rate environment. After three consecutive rate cuts in 2024, the US Federal Reserve is currently forecasting only two cuts in 2025 due to persistent inflation.

The spot price of silver rose by 0.7% to $29.77 per ounce. UBS experts predict that in 2025 this metal could trade in the range of $36-38 per ounce due to lower real yields in the US and rising global industrial production.

Platinum prices rose by 1.1% to $932.95, while palladium rose by 1.4% to $923.95. Both metals are showing positive dynamics and are on track for weekly growth.

"Lower US real yields and stronger global industrial production should favor the metal in 2025," UBS said in a research note, adding that it sees silver in the range of $36-38 per ounce in 2025.

Platinum added 1.1% to $932.95, while palladium gained 1.4% to $923.95. Both metals were on track for weekly growth.

Recall 

In the United States in 2024 , the number of credit card defaults increased by 50% compared to the previous year.

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
reutersReuters
united-statesUnited States

