Gold heads for its first weekly price drop in three weeks: what's the reason

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 1702 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 27672 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 85264 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 88599 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 87739 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 92112 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 163372 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 71676 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 147416 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 231445 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
8.2m/s
59%
747mm
Popular news
Israel struck an underground bunker where Iran's supreme leader Khamenei might be hiding - Clash ReportJune 19, 09:34 PM • 19369 views
Russia attacked Odesa and Sumy with attack drones: fires broke out in the citiesJune 19, 10:39 PM • 10748 views
Night attack on Ukraine: Footage of the aftermath of strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv has emerged.June 19, 11:45 PM • 32979 views
Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be great01:59 AM • 14095 views
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the case02:48 AM • 9238 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 119285 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will changeJune 19, 12:22 PM • 132289 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM • 163377 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 191864 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 198338 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Ihor Terekhov
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 45214 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 68117 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 189873 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 236373 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 224880 views
Actual
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

Gold heads for its first weekly price drop in three weeks: what's the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1802 views

Gold prices fell by 0.5%, heading for their first weekly decline in three weeks. Easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have reduced demand for the safe-haven asset, while the Fed's inflation warnings have increased the likelihood of fewer rate cuts.

Gold heads for its first weekly price drop in three weeks: what's the reason

Gold is heading for its first weekly price drop in three weeks, as a slight easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weakened demand for the safe haven asset, and US Federal Reserve warnings about inflation increased the likelihood of fewer rate cuts, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Details

Bullion fell 0.5% to about $3,353 an ounce on Friday and is down more than 2% for the week.

US President Donald Trump will decide on joining Israel's attacks on Iran within two weeks, his press secretary said, reducing concerns about imminent actions that could escalate hostilities, jeopardize energy supplies and fuel inflation.

Trump gave Iran two weeks before deciding on a strike - White House19.06.25, 21:29 • 3108 views

The easing of tensions came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier in the week outlined inflation risks from the consequences of Trump's tariff agenda. This could make it more difficult for the central bank to lower borrowing costs, which would negatively affect gold – an asset that pays no interest and performs better in an environment of low rates.

The precious metal is still up more than a quarter this year and remains not far below the record of just over $3,500 set in April.

Gold prices rose above $3,500 for the first time22.04.25, 18:11 • 6881 view

However, this week there were some signs that investors are favoring platinum as a safe haven asset given the high prices for bullion.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,353.59 an ounce at 10:51 a.m. in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%. Silver and platinum declined, while palladium was little changed.

Additions

Major Wall Street banks disagree on whether gold can continue its record rally. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. maintained its forecast of $4,000 an ounce by next year, while Citigroup Inc. said it expects prices to fall below $3,000 in 2026.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldFinance
Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Singapore
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9