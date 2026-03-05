Global gold prices surge amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
March 4, 08:04 PM • 11447 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 32060 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 42326 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 49634 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 32581 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 33233 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 57557 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 81142 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 68359 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 69606 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3.8m/s
83%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
White House criticized "free" transfer of weapons to Ukraine, but assured there would be enough ammunition for war with IranMarch 4, 07:28 PM • 6890 views
US military says it hit or sank over 20 Iranian vesselsVideoMarch 4, 07:50 PM • 5816 views
Kurdish forces from Iraq launched a ground offensive on Iran - MediaMarch 4, 08:42 PM • 6650 views
Germany handed over the first 13 vehicles to Ukrzaliznytsia for infrastructure restorationMarch 4, 09:35 PM • 5340 views
Sofia Rotaru honored the memory of Volodymyr Ivasyuk, who would have turned 77PhotoMarch 4, 09:48 PM • 6746 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 28876 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 42346 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 49652 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 42878 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 42173 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Iran
United States
Ukraine
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 16284 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 32138 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 37345 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 44693 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 48500 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
FIFA (video game series)

Global gold prices surge amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The price of gold rose as capital shifted to safe-haven assets amid the intensifying military conflict in the Persian Gulf. The spot price increased by 0.8%, settling above $5100 per ounce.

Global gold prices surge amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East

On Thursday, the price of gold showed a significant increase as investors began to massively transfer capital into safe-haven assets due to the intensification of the military conflict in the Persian Gulf. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

An additional impetus for the rise in the price of the precious metal was the weakening of the US dollar, which made bullion more attractive to international buyers. The spot price rose by 0.8%, confidently consolidating above the psychological mark of $5,100 per ounce, reflecting the high level of anxiety in global financial markets.

Geopolitical risks as the main factor in price increases

The escalation of the situation around Iran and the United States forces major market players to seek a "safe haven," which gold traditionally is. April futures in the United States showed an even more dynamic growth, rising by 1% and reaching $5,186.40. Analysts note that the current rally is due not only to the fear of a major war, but also to a certain normalization of financial conditions after the long dominance of the dollar.

Gold benefits from the geopolitical risks we have seen escalate in recent days. So prices have risen to some extent due to the normalization of financial conditions and the US dollar retreating from its highs.

– explained Kyle Rodda, senior analyst at Capital.com.

Gold price settled at historical highs of over $5185 per ounce after US-Iran talks27.02.26, 06:02 • 5540 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Skirmishes
Gold
Reuters
United States
Iran