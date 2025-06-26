$41.660.13
Publications
Exclusives
Global CO2 emissions in the energy sector reach a record level - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Global carbon dioxide emissions in the energy sector have reached a record high due to increased use of fossil fuels. This happened despite record levels of renewable energy development and the growth of other energy sources in 2024.

Global CO2 emissions in the energy sector reach a record level - report

Global carbon dioxide emissions in the energy sector reached a record high for the fourth consecutive year last year, amid continued growth in fossil fuel use, even as renewable energy reached a record level, according to the Energy Institute's annual Statistical Review of World Energy on Thursday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The report's data highlight the complexity of trying to wean the global economy off fossil fuels at a time when the war in Ukraine has reoriented oil and gas flows from Russia and fighting in the Middle East is raising concerns about security of supply, the publication writes.

Last year was the hottest on record, with global temperatures exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time.

Summer 2024 was the hottest summer on record in the world06.09.24, 20:19 • 19171 view

In 2024, the world saw a 2% annual increase in total energy supply, with all energy sources such as oil, gas, coal, nuclear, hydro and renewable energy registering growth, last seen in 2006, the report said.

This led to an increase in carbon emissions of approximately 1% in 2024 and exceeded the record level set the previous year of 40.8 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Tech companies' carbon emissions have soared by 150% due to the development of artificial intelligence06.06.25, 12:18 • 2792 views

Of all global fossil fuels, natural gas saw the largest increase in production, up 2.5%. Meanwhile, coal showed a growth of 1.2%, remaining the largest source of energy production in the world, while oil growth was less than 1%.

Wind and solar energy increased by 16% in 2024, nine times faster than overall energy demand, the report said.

The Energy Institute, an industry body comprising energy professionals at various levels along with consulting firms KPMG and Kearney, took over responsibility for writing the report from BP last year.

Analysts tracking progress said the world is not on track to meet the global goal of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, despite record additions.

IEA: global oil supply to exceed demand this year despite Middle East conflict17.06.25, 16:05 • 2946 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Reuters
Ukraine
Tesla
