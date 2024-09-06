Summer 2024 was the hottest summer on record in the world

The summer of 2024 was the hottest in the world in the history of meteorological observations, and the trend of global warming continues to intensify. This was reported by AP, UNN.

It is noted that according to the European climate service Copernicus , the summer of 2024 was the hottest on Earth in the history of observations, which makes it even more likely that this year will be the warmest in human history.

Statistics show that over the past two years, August has been the hottest month.

This year, July was the first time in more than a year that the world did not set a heat record, slightly behind 2023, but as June 2024 was much hotter than June 2023, this summer was the hottest overall so far.

To prevent 2024 from becoming the warmest year on record, we need to experience a very significant cooling in the few months remaining before the end of the year, which at this stage seems unlikely - Carlo Buontempo, director of Copernicus, explained .

Meanwhile, Jennifer Francis, a climatologist at the Woodwell Center for Climate Research in Cape Cod , noted that the Earth is experiencing “a deluge of extreme heat, flooding, wildfires, and high winds.

Like people who live in a war zone with the constant noise of bombs and the clatter of weapons, we become deaf to what should be alarms and air raid sirens - said Frances.

The Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory said that the summer of 2024 was the second warmest in Kyiv since 1881, with 18 temperature records set.