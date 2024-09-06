ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Summer 2024 was the hottest summer on record in the world

Summer 2024 was the hottest summer on record in the world

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19161 views

According to the European climate service Copernicus, the summer of 2024 set a record for the hottest summer on record. Experts predict that 2024 could be the warmest year on record.

The summer of 2024 was the hottest in the world in the history of meteorological observations, and the trend of global warming continues to intensify. This was reported by AP, UNN.

Details

It is noted that according to the European climate service Copernicus  , the summer of 2024 was the hottest on Earth in the history of observations, which makes it even more likely that this year will be the warmest in human history. 

Statistics show that over the past two years, August has been the hottest month.

This year, July was the first time in more than a year that the world did not set a heat record, slightly behind 2023, but as June 2024 was much hotter than June 2023, this summer was the hottest overall so far.

One of the driest Augusts on record: four temperature records were set in Kyiv last month02.09.24, 14:46 • 19326 views

To prevent 2024 from becoming the warmest year on record, we need to experience a very significant cooling in the few months remaining before the end of the year, which at this stage seems unlikely

- Carlo Buontempo, director of Copernicus, explained .

AddendumAddendum

Meanwhile, Jennifer Francis, a climatologist at the Woodwell Center for Climate Research in Cape Cod , noted that the Earth is experiencing “a deluge of extreme heat, flooding, wildfires, and high winds.

Like people who live in a war zone with the constant noise of bombs and the clatter of weapons, we become deaf to what should be alarms and air raid sirens

- said Frances.

Recall

The  Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory said that the summer of 2024 was the second warmest in Kyiv since 1881, with 18 temperature records set. 

