One of the driest Augusts on record: four temperature records were set in Kyiv last month

During August, meteorologists recorded four temperature records in Kyiv, which fell on the period from August 25 to 27. This is evidenced by data from the observations of the meteorological station of the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, UNN reports.

Forecasters noted that the last month of this year's summer was quite hot and dry.

According to the observations of the meteorological station of the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, the average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in August was +23.1°C, which is 2.7°C higher than the climatic norm. During the month, four temperature records were recorded in the capital, which fell on August 25-27 - the post reads.

At the same time, the warmest day in Kyiv was August 20. The maximum temperature in the afternoon reached +35.5 °C. The coldest day was August 14, when the temperature dropped to +13.4 °C in the morning.

Also, this year's August was among the twenty driest since 1891 in the capital.

Despite this, in the ranking of the warmest months - August 2024 took third place. August 2010 remains the hottest since the observations began (24.6°C).

