Gifts for International Transfers in the PUMB App with Mastercard Cards

Mastercard, together with PUMB, is launching an exciting promotion for everyone making international transfers. It’s simple: send or receive money to a Mastercard card via the PUMB app and automatically enter the draw for valuable prizes!

Promotion Duration

The "Gifts for International Transfers with Mastercard" promotion runs for two months: from April to May 2025.

Who Can Participate?

PUMB clients who own a Mastercard and make or receive international transfers through the bank's mobile app.

How to Participate:

Send or receive an international transfer via the PUMB app to a Mastercard®.

Each transfer must be at least $50 (or the equivalent in another currency, calculated based on the NBU exchange rate on the day of the prize draw).

Every such transaction automatically enters the prize draw.

Types of Transfers That Qualify:

Sending via the PUMB app with a Mastercard:

SWIFT transfers

Transfers from a foreign currency account to a card abroad

Receiving via the PUMB app to a Mastercard:

MoneyGram, Western Union, Ria, IntelExpress, Payoneer, or TransferGo

What You Can Win:

Every month, 30 electronic gift certificates from giftmall worth 2,000 UAH each will be raffled. The more transfers you make, the higher your chances of winning!

A total of 60 winners will receive a notification on their mobile phone with details on how to use their certificate.

Send and receive international transfers to Mastercard cards via PUMB, enjoy convenient services, and get rewarding bonuses!

Details and official rules here.