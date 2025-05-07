$41.450.15
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 10084 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15171 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 17626 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 25138 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 25652 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 30358 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
10:29 AM • 74684 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84470 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 79727 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 73124 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Gifts for International Transfers in the PUMB App with Mastercard Cards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

From May to June 2025, PUMB customers who make international transfers of $50 or more with a Mastercard card in the app can win a giftmall certificate for UAH 2,000. There will be 30 winners each month.

Gifts for International Transfers in the PUMB App with Mastercard Cards

Mastercard, together with PUMB, is launching an exciting promotion for everyone making international transfers. It’s simple: send or receive money to a Mastercard card via the PUMB app and automatically enter the draw for valuable prizes!

Promotion Duration

The "Gifts for International Transfers with Mastercard" promotion runs for two months: from April to May 2025.

Who Can Participate?

PUMB clients who own a Mastercard and make or receive international transfers through the bank's mobile app.

How to Participate:

  • Send or receive an international transfer via the PUMB app to a Mastercard®.
    • Each transfer must be at least $50 (or the equivalent in another currency, calculated based on the NBU exchange rate on the day of the prize draw).
      • Every such transaction automatically enters the prize draw.

        Types of Transfers That Qualify:

        Sending via the PUMB app with a Mastercard:

        • SWIFT transfers
          • Transfers from a foreign currency account to a card abroad

            Receiving via the PUMB app to a Mastercard:

            • MoneyGram, Western Union, Ria, IntelExpress, Payoneer, or TransferGo

              What You Can Win:

              Every month, 30 electronic gift certificates from giftmall worth 2,000 UAH each will be raffled. The more transfers you make, the higher your chances of winning!

              A total of 60 winners will receive a notification on their mobile phone with details on how to use their certificate.

              Send and receive international transfers to Mastercard cards via PUMB, enjoy convenient services, and get rewarding bonuses!

              Details and official rules here.

              Lilia Podolyak

              Lilia Podolyak

