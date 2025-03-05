"Get this man out of here": Trump expelled a Democratic congressman during his speech
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the removal of attendees from the Congress hall who were disrupting order during his speech. Among the protesters was Democrat Al Green, who attempted to interrupt the speech with loud shouts.
At the beginning of the White House chief's speech, several Democrats attempted to disrupt it with loud shouts. Among them was one of Trump's biggest opponents, Al Green.
Those participants who will disrupt the speech will be removed under guard. In order to restore order. Remove this gentleman from the Chamber!
After that, the US president bragged about his achievements during his time in office.
"In the past six weeks, I have signed over a hundred executive orders and taken more than 400 actions to restore optimism, a healthy voice, and prosperity in our country," Trump said.
The administration of US President Donald Trump and Ukraine plan to sign a widely discussed agreement on the supply of minerals today after a failed meeting in the Oval Office. According to Reuters, Trump informed his advisors that he wants to announce the agreement in his address to Congress.
