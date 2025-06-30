$41.640.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Germany urged Europe to "search" itself for additional air defense systems for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 337 views

Germany appealed to European partners with a request to review their air defense stocks and transfer surplus systems to Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced a joint letter to European countries.

Germany urged Europe to "search" itself for additional air defense systems for Ukraine

Germany has sent a letter to European partners asking them to find a way to transfer additional air defense systems to Ukraine. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN correspondent reports.

“The German industry is trying to increase its capacities. We will also discuss this again with our European partners. Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius and I sent a joint letter to our European partners to see if all the systems available (in these countries - ed.) are really needed by them, or if some of them can be transferred to Ukraine,”

- said Wadephul.

Ukraine and Germany agreed to strengthen cooperation on defense industry30.06.25, 16:59 • 471 view

Additional information

Wadephul stated that Germany will continue to be involved in strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Boris Pistorius
Germany
Ukraine
