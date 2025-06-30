Germany urged Europe to "search" itself for additional air defense systems for Ukraine

Germany has sent a letter to European partners asking them to find a way to transfer additional air defense systems to Ukraine. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN correspondent reports.

“The German industry is trying to increase its capacities. We will also discuss this again with our European partners. Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius and I sent a joint letter to our European partners to see if all the systems available (in these countries - ed.) are really needed by them, or if some of them can be transferred to Ukraine,” - said Wadephul.

Wadephul stated that Germany will continue to be involved in strengthening Ukraine's air defense.