Germany to transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Germany will transfer another Patriot air defense system and an additional 500 million euros to Ukraine. This was announced by German foreign minister Anna Lena Berbock , quoted by the German Foreign Ministry, reports UNN.
Strengthening Ukraine's air defense remains critical. Germany provides another Patriot complex and an additional 500 million euros. Together, we must maintain our unwavering support and commitment
Addition
On May 30, the German defense minister arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit and, together with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov, visited Odessa. The Nimes official announced a new Support Package for Ukraine worth 500 million euros.
Recall
In April, the German Defense Ministry announced the transfer of another Patriot system to Ukraine. It will arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of June.