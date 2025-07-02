$41.780.14
Germany strengthens measures against Russia's "shadow fleet"

Kyiv • UNN

 167 views

From July 1, 2025, Germany will require tankers in its territorial waters to have oil pollution insurance. This will strengthen the fight against Russia's "shadow fleet" and protect the Baltic Sea, minimizing the risks of environmental disasters.

Germany strengthens measures against Russia's "shadow fleet"

From July 1, 2025, Germany has tightened measures to combat the shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea. From now on, the country will require tankers passing through its territorial waters to have insurance against damage caused by oil pollution. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Germany.

Details

It is noted that tankers crossing Germany's territorial waters will be required to have insurance coverage against damage caused by oil pollution.

If inconsistencies are found, the vessel may be subject to additional measures – from enhanced surveillance in Europe to inclusion in the sanctions list.

The new measures apply to vessels heading east of the German island of Fehmarn in the Baltic Sea, the German Foreign Ministry clarifies.

We must increase our vigilance in the Baltic Sea against the "shadow fleet". By asking about the insurance status, we are adding another element to our picture of the situation. The more complete the picture, the faster we will be able to take action together with our partner countries in the Baltic Sea region, in particular to list sanctioned vessels,

- said Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this measure is part of European efforts aimed at combating the Russian "shadow fleet" and improving maritime safety and marine environment protection. The "shadow fleet" includes oil tankers, some of which are old, use dangerous shipping methods, and are used to circumvent sanctions.

As German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed, the new measure is designed to "increase pressure on the Russian shadow fleet and protect the Baltic Sea's living space."

Recall

The Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers that export oil products circumventing sanctions, according to Ukrainian Captain 1st Rank Andriy Ryzhenko, numbers from 600 to 1000 vessels. Most of them are outside the sanctions, and their number and owners are constantly changing, which complicates tracking.

Russian oil tanker activity falls almost by half due to sanctions - Yermak26.06.25, 23:10 • 3313 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Baltic Sea
European Union
Germany
