Germany starts construction of a new air defense system Arrow 3

The Bundeswehr leadership has begun work on the construction of the Arrow 3 missile defense system at the Holzdorf air base south of Berlin, reports dpa-AFX, UNN writes.

Details

According to a representative of the Bundeswehr's Federal Ministry for Infrastructure, Environment and Services, the intention is to achieve the so-called initial readiness of the weapon system in 2025. And "it is expected that the entire system will be fully operational by 2030.

A representative of the Federal Office in Bonn explained that the work in Holzdorf should be completed by 2028. As for the other two locations for Arrow in Germany, he said: "In the north, the basic documents for the locations identified there are currently being developed so that concrete construction planning can begin in the next phase. In the south, no location has been finalized yet.

The missiles will be part of an expanded air defense system and are designed to close the gaps.

Arrow is capable of destroying incoming missiles at an altitude of up to 100 kilometers, i.e. outside the atmosphere. This is done to make enemy missiles as ineffective as possible. This was not previously possible.

Other air defense systems were partially dismantled after the end of the Cold War and are now being reinforced. Germany has initiated the creation of a European air defense system (European Sky Shield Initiative/ESSI) in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.