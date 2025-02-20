Germany starts construction of a new air defense system Arrow 3

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31762 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53653 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100618 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59203 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113505 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100217 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112544 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150911 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 58437 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107627 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71115 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 34656 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60451 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100618 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113505 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150911 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141735 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174169 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 26817 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60498 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133385 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135272 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163643 views
Germany starts construction of a new air defense system Arrow 3

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71092 views

The Bundeswehr has begun construction of the Arrow 3 missile defense system at the Holzdorf air base. The system will be able to destroy missiles at an altitude of up to 100 km and is expected to be fully operational by 2030.

The Bundeswehr leadership has begun work on the construction of the Arrow 3 missile defense system at the Holzdorf air base south of Berlin, reports dpa-AFX, UNN writes.

Details

According to a representative of the Bundeswehr's Federal Ministry for Infrastructure, Environment and Services, the intention is to achieve the so-called initial readiness of the weapon system in 2025. And "it is expected that the entire system will be fully operational by 2030.

A representative of the Federal Office in Bonn explained that the work in Holzdorf should be completed by 2028. As for the other two locations for Arrow in Germany, he said: "In the north, the basic documents for the locations identified there are currently being developed so that concrete construction planning can begin in the next phase. In the south, no location has been finalized yet.

The missiles will be part of an expanded air defense system and are designed to close the gaps.

Arrow is capable of destroying incoming missiles at an altitude of up to 100 kilometers, i.e. outside the atmosphere. This is done to make enemy missiles as ineffective as possible. This was not previously possible.

Other air defense systems were partially dismantled after the end of the Cold War and are now being reinforced. Germany has initiated the creation of a European air defense system (European Sky Shield Initiative/ESSI) in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
bundeswehrBundeswehr
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

