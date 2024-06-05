Germany should be ready for war with Russia, which may happen in 2029-Pistorius

German defense minister Boris Pistorius expressed the need to strengthen the operational readiness of the Bundeswehr in order to be prepared for a possible war with Russia in 2029.

About it writes the publication Die Zeit, reports UNN.

According to Pistorius, German soldiers will not be involved in the war in Ukraine, but there is a need to strengthen the operational readiness of the Bundeswehr.

We must be ready for war by 2029 Pistorius said in the context of the threat from Russia.

He noted that Germany needs to provide deterrence to prevent the worst development of events.

Finances, materials and personnel are key to improving the state of the Bundeswehr. In an emergency, we need brave young women and men who can protect this country Pistorius said.

NATO is developing duplicate routes to deliver American troops and equipment to the Eastern Front in case of war with Russia.