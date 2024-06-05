Germany should be ready for war with Russia, which may happen in 2029-Pistorius
German defense minister Boris Pistorius said it is necessary to strengthen the operational readiness of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) in order to be ready for a possible war with Russia by 2029.
According to Pistorius, German soldiers will not be involved in the war in Ukraine, but there is a need to strengthen the operational readiness of the Bundeswehr.
We must be ready for war by 2029
He noted that Germany needs to provide deterrence to prevent the worst development of events.
Finances, materials and personnel are key to improving the state of the Bundeswehr. In an emergency, we need brave young women and men who can protect this country
