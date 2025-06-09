Germany proposes age restrictions on social media use

In Germany, Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig has advocated for setting an age limit for social media users. This is reported by Tagesschau, reports UNN.

Details

According to the minister, a clear and, above all, effective age limit for using social networks protects children's privacy and also promotes healthy development.

Children and adolescents need protection, not pressure of self-expression - emphasized Stefanie Hubig.

She also believes that this will make life easier for parents, who will no longer have to discuss their children's activities on social networks every day.

The first experience of other countries shows that such a restriction has a positive effect on children and adolescents in schools, she added.

There, as the minister noted, there is "less bullying, more concentration, more social interaction."

Recall

The European Union is preparing new rules for using the Internet. This will tighten restrictions on children's use of social networks due to the consequences of prolonged use of the so-called "screen time."

The Australian Senate approved a law banning children under the age of 16 from using social networks. Companies face fines of up to $32.5 million for violations, and the law will take effect in 12 months.

