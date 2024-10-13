Germany may authorize the sale of Eurofighter jets to Turkey
Kyiv • UNN
Germany is softening its position on arms sales to Turkey. A technical delegation has already arrived in Turkey to discuss the details of a possible deal.
In recent days, there have been signs that Germany, which has long impeded the sale of military equipment to Turkey, has changed its mind. This is reported by Euronews, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, the country has approved the start of technical negotiations on the purchase of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft for the Turkish Air Force.
A technical delegation consisting of experts from England, Italy, Spain and Germany representing the Eurofighter consortium has already arrived in Turkey. The talks will last about three weeks and will cover many technical issues, such as the stages of the procurement process, personnel training and the implementation of maintenance programs.
If Germany approves the deal, Turkey plans to purchase 24 Eurofighter jets in the first phase, with a further increase to 40 aircraft.
Scholz: Germany, with support of partners, will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth EUR 1.4 billion by the end of the year11.10.24, 16:03 • 14263 views