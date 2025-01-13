Germany investigates drone flights over military targets: alleged Russian espionage

German police said on Monday, January 13, that they had launched an investigation into suspected Russian espionage after drones were spotted over several military installations in Bavaria. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The Bavarian State Criminal Investigation Office said that amid the war with Russia in Ukraine, it is possible that German military facilities and defense companies are being spied on by drones.

The latest incident occurred on Sunday, when a drone was spotted over a military base in the Manching area.

Drones were also spotted over the Manning base for three days in December, the statement said. Another unauthorized flight occurred the same month over a military facility in Neuburg an der Donau.

In December, the German Federal Police warned companies that there could be Russian saboteurs among their employees and contractors.

A Russian citizen was detained in the Netherlands on suspicion of espionage and technology theft

Investigators have pointed to a number of unauthorized drone flights against targets including military installations, LNG and oil terminals, seaports, and logistics companies as examples of alleged sabotage by Russian state actors in recent months.

The head of Germany's foreign intelligence service, Bruno Kahl, said last month that Russia's sabotage acts against Western targets could eventually force NATO to consider invoking Article 5 on mutual defense. According to this article, if one of NATO's members is attacked, other allies are obliged to provide it with assistance in response.

