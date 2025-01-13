Germany investigates drone flights over military targets: alleged Russian espionage

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 12639 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138214 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122373 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130421 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131079 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165794 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109777 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159922 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104323 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 71891 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124176 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122625 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 66407 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 80790 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138221 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165797 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159925 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187902 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177248 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122634 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124186 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140957 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132749 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150151 views
Germany investigates drone flights over military targets: alleged Russian espionage

Germany investigates drone flights over military targets: alleged Russian espionage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21752 views

The German police have launched an investigation into possible Russian espionage after detecting drones over military facilities in Bavaria. The incidents were recorded in Manching and Neuburg an der Donau.

German police said on Monday, January 13, that they had launched an investigation into suspected Russian espionage after drones were spotted over several military installations in Bavaria. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Bavarian State Criminal Investigation Office said that amid the war with Russia in Ukraine, it is possible that German military facilities and defense companies are being spied on by drones.

The latest incident occurred on Sunday, when a drone was spotted over a military base in the Manching area.

Drones were also spotted over the Manning base for three days in December, the statement said. Another unauthorized flight occurred the same month over a military facility in Neuburg an der Donau.

In December, the German Federal Police warned companies that there could be Russian saboteurs among their employees and contractors.

A Russian citizen was detained in the Netherlands on suspicion of espionage and technology theft09.12.24, 05:09 • 19141 view

Investigators have pointed to a number of unauthorized drone flights against targets including military installations, LNG and oil terminals, seaports, and logistics companies as examples of alleged sabotage by Russian state actors in recent months.

The head of Germany's foreign intelligence service, Bruno Kahl, said last month that Russia's sabotage acts against Western targets could eventually force NATO to consider invoking Article 5 on mutual defense. According to this article, if one of NATO's members is attacked, other allies are obliged to provide it with assistance in response.

Russia is behind "stunningly reckless" sabotage in Europe - Head of the British spy service29.11.24, 15:49 • 19136 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
natoNATO
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

