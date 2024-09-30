ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 71203 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103975 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167780 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138252 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143380 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139138 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182547 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112081 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173062 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual people
Actual places
Germany evacuates citizens from Lebanon due to dangerous situation

Germany evacuates citizens from Lebanon due to dangerous situation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40864 views

The Bundeswehr sent an airplane to evacuate Germans from Lebanon, including some embassy staff. Air France has canceled flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until October 8 due to the dangerous situation in the region.

The German Armed Forces have sent a transport plane to evacuate German citizens from Lebanon, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

According to media reports, the Bundeswehr will take out some of the staff of the embassy in Beirut and German citizens who are at risk for medical reasons. Currently, about 1,800 Germans remain in Lebanon.

The French airline Air France has announced the cancellation of flights between Paris and Tel Aviv, as well as between Paris and Beirut until October 8 due to the dangerous situation in the region. The UK, the US and other countries have previously called on their citizens to leave Lebanon.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
bundeswehrBundeswehr
lebanonLebanon
parisParis
tel-avivTel Aviv

