Germany evacuates citizens from Lebanon due to dangerous situation

The German Armed Forces have sent a transport plane to evacuate German citizens from Lebanon, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

According to media reports, the Bundeswehr will take out some of the staff of the embassy in Beirut and German citizens who are at risk for medical reasons. Currently, about 1,800 Germans remain in Lebanon.

The French airline Air France has announced the cancellation of flights between Paris and Tel Aviv, as well as between Paris and Beirut until October 8 due to the dangerous situation in the region. The UK, the US and other countries have previously called on their citizens to leave Lebanon.