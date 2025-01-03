German Foreign Minister visits Assad's infamous prison in Syria: what horrors took place there

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 68347 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153236 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130458 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137867 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136021 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174761 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111342 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166877 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104579 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113989 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134294 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133473 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 57949 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102870 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105076 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153236 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174761 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166877 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194498 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183621 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133477 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134299 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143970 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135524 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152625 views
Actual
German Foreign Minister visits Assad's infamous prison in Syria: what horrors took place there

German Foreign Minister visits Assad's infamous prison in Syria: what horrors took place there

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23478 views

Annalena Burbock visited the Seydna prison in Syria, where mass torture and executions of prisoners took place. Accompanied by the White Helmets, the Minister toured the place where thousands of people were subjected to inhuman abuse.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock, who arrived in Syria, visited the prison of former dictator Bashar al-Assad. People called this prison simply “the slaughterhouse.

This was reported by UNN with reference to BILD.

Annalena Burbock traveled to the notorious Seydna prison during her surprise visit to the Syrian capital. People called this prison simply “the slaughterhouse”. Since 2011, human rights activists have systematically documented executions, torture and disappearances of thousands of prisoners. Seidna was the most important of Assad's military prisons

- the statement said.

Burbock and others inside these walls had to wear masks to protect them somewhat from the stench: prisoners were held in unsanitary conditions and overcrowded cells. Dr. Yaser Darkazanli, who examined the bodies after the prison was liberated, told BILD:

One of the methods (of execution - ed.) was to squeeze people to death. They would split heads with chainsaws and tear the skin off the bodies in pieces with electric tongs. The cruelty knew no bounds

Burbock was accompanied by representatives of the White Helmets, a civil defense organization supported by Germany since 2016. The volunteers helped victims of air strikes, war and earthquake victims.

“When I see today what people went through in this hell, in this hellish prison, it makes it clear how important your work was,” Burbock told the White Helmets after visiting the prison.

During his visit, the minister is expected to hold talks with the new rulers of Syria. One of the topics is the voluntary return of refugees from Germany.

AddendumAddendum

Le Figaro and SANA reported that the secret services, which were feared as an instrument of oppression under ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad, would be completely disbanded.

The UN investigation team visited Damascus for the first time since 2016 to investigate war crimes committed by the Assad regime. The new Syrian government has agreed to cooperate and help collect evidence.

The former head of Damascus Central Prison is accused in the United States of torturing prisoners in 2005-2008. 72-year-old Samir Usman Alsheikh arrived in the United States in 2020 and was arrested in Los Angeles.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising