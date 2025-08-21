German Foreign Minister called on China to participate more actively in the peace process regarding Ukraine

Germany would welcome a more active participation of China in the peace process regarding the war in Ukraine, as negotiations with Russia are likely to intensify. This was stated in an interview with DW by Johann Wadephul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, as reported by UNN.

At the same time, the diplomat warned that Beijing has not yet shown interest in such a role, despite clear calls from Berlin and other countries.

Hardly any other country, any other government has such a strong influence on Russia as China. Unfortunately, China has not yet used its capabilities, but it's never too late — said Wadephul.

Commenting on the possible deployment of German troops to Ukraine, he urged to "wait first."

"First, whether negotiations will take place at all, and second, if they do, whether they will lead to a reliable agreement. We are all waiting for Russia's reaction. So far, there has been no lack of Germany's readiness to take responsibility in resolving this conflict," summarized the head of the German Foreign Ministry.

Germany expressed its readiness to join the system of security guarantees for Ukraine, but the specific scope of support has not yet been determined.

