German climate activists will stop sticking themselves on the roads

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 58135 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115600 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121003 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163149 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164491 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266213 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176563 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166779 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148578 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236628 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 80352 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 58091 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 93859 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 54730 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 35430 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266213 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236628 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222100 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247556 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233820 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115600 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99028 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100323 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116876 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117549 views
German climate activists will stop sticking themselves on the roads

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30387 views

The German climate activist group The Last Generation has announced that they will no longer be sticking themselves to the roadway on highways. Instead, starting in March, they will be organizing large "disobedience gatherings" and protesting at fossil fuel extraction sites. They aim to confront politicians and decision-makers responsible for climate destruction more directly.

German climate activists from the Last Generation group have announced that they will no longer stick themselves to the roadway on highways. Now the group will use the tactic of organizing "disobedience meetings". This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

From now on, we will protest in a different form, but it will be impossible to ignore us. Starting in March, we will call for disobedient assemblies across the country. Instead of breaking up into small groups and blocking the streets, we will organize disobedient gatherings with large numbers of people,

- the statement reads.

The activists said they would continue to protest at oil pipelines, coal mines, and airports. It also promised to "increasingly visit the sites of fossil fuel destruction to protest.

They also noted that in the future they want to "confront those responsible for climate destruction more often" and "confront politicians and other decision-makers in public and in front of cameras.

Recall

Last Generation activists began gluing themselves to roads as a method of protest in January 2022, blocking roads and stopping traffic in cities such as Berlin and Hamburg.

They also glued themselves to the runways at the airports of Berlin, Hamburg and Dusseldorf, which led to the suspension of traffic at the airports.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
hamburhHamburg
diusseldorfDüsseldorf
berlinBerlin

