German climate activists will stop sticking themselves on the roads

German climate activists from the Last Generation group have announced that they will no longer stick themselves to the roadway on highways. Now the group will use the tactic of organizing "disobedience meetings". This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

From now on, we will protest in a different form, but it will be impossible to ignore us. Starting in March, we will call for disobedient assemblies across the country. Instead of breaking up into small groups and blocking the streets, we will organize disobedient gatherings with large numbers of people, - the statement reads.

The activists said they would continue to protest at oil pipelines, coal mines, and airports. It also promised to "increasingly visit the sites of fossil fuel destruction to protest.

They also noted that in the future they want to "confront those responsible for climate destruction more often" and "confront politicians and other decision-makers in public and in front of cameras.

Recall

Last Generation activists began gluing themselves to roads as a method of protest in January 2022, blocking roads and stopping traffic in cities such as Berlin and Hamburg.

They also glued themselves to the runways at the airports of Berlin, Hamburg and Dusseldorf, which led to the suspension of traffic at the airports.