German chancellor candidate is ready to supply Taurus to Ukraine under certain conditions

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

German chancellor candidate is ready to supply Taurus to Ukraine under certain conditions

Kyiv • UNN

CDU leader Friedrich Merz announces his readiness to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, but under certain conditions. He criticizes the Scholz government for its lack of strategic vision and calls for greater European independence from the United States in helping Ukraine.

German chancellor candidate is ready to supply Taurus to Ukraine under certain conditions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is sticking to his "no" on the issue of supplying long-range Taurus trucks to Ukraine. CDU leader Friedrich Merz, on the other hand, is open to the idea. However, according to him, further steps need to be taken first, says the CDU chancellor candidate. This was reported by Ntv, according to UNN.

Details

CDU leader Friedrich Merz is ready to supply Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles - but only under certain conditions. "I would not do it just like that," Merz said on the ARD program "Caren Miosga.

"I would say that if the bombing (by Russia - ed.) does not stop, the first step will be to lift the restrictions on the range of fire. And the second step would be to supply Taurus," the politician said. He added: "And then (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will decide how far he wants to go in escalating this war.

According to Merz, the coalition government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz has no strategic vision of policy options for Ukraine. The government allows Putin to know all the details. It has even publicly argued about its different positions on specific next steps.

Merz emphasized that the decision to supply the Taurus should be made at the European level. Europe urgently needs to become more independent of the United States in assisting Ukraine in the interests of common security. With the possible victory of Republican Donald Trump in the US presidential election in early November, Europe needs to urgently prepare for a leading role.

Merz announced that during the upcoming Bundestag election campaign, he would advocate a significant increase in defense spending. "We have to do it," Merz said. "The (Bundeswehr) budget has to grow." Billions from special funds for the Bundeswehr will be spent no later than 2028. In 2029, a deficit of 30 billion euros will need to be filled.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
Bundestag
Bundeswehr
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Europe
Olaf Scholz
United States
Ukraine
