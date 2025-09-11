Georgia announced the detention of two Ukrainians for allegedly importing 2.4 kg of powerful explosives

The State Security Service of Georgia reported the detention of two Ukrainian citizens, who allegedly had 2.4 kg of the powerful explosive hexogen, UNN reports with reference to "News Georgia".

Details

According to the Georgian agency, the explosives were found in a Mercedes-Benz truck with Ukrainian license plates, which crossed the Sarpi border checkpoint on September 10. According to their information, the hexogen hidden in caches was transported to Georgia from Ukraine via Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey.

The first detainee is the truck driver, Ukrainian M.S. The second is D.Zh., who retrieved the explosives from the caches already in Georgia.

According to the publication, during searches, eight mobile phones, computers, electronic media, large sums of cash, SIM cards from various operators, and the drug cocaine were seized from the detainees.

Georgia claims to prevent transit of explosives: allegedly from Odesa to Voronezh "for terrorist attacks"

Criminal cases have been initiated against the detainees under articles of the Criminal Code of Georgia on illegal acquisition, storage, and transportation of explosives, as well as on drugs.

The State Security Service of Georgia states that the investigation must establish the final destination of the explosives — versions regarding the preparation of a terrorist attack on the territory of Georgia or the use of the country as a transit route are being checked.

Additionally

In February last year, the State Security Service of Georgia reported another case of seizing a cargo with a large amount of explosives that arrived from Ukraine. At that time, it was claimed that it was being attempted to be transported to Russia. The organizer was named Andriy Sharashidze, who ran for deputy of the Odesa City Council in 2020 from the "Servant of the People" party.

It is unclear whether anyone was detained then. Georgian special services promised to reveal details "in the near future," but no details were ever provided.