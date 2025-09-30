General Staff updated the combat map: almost a third of 176 battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
04:27 AM • 10503 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM • 15300 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 47330 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 95560 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 54174 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 54223 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 56921 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 30549 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 25836 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 17921 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2m/s
89%
757mm
Popular news
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" MLRS in the Kupyansk directionVideoSeptember 29, 09:48 PM • 6860 views
Ukrainian faces 4 years in prison for setting fire to Ikea in Vilnius - LRTSeptember 29, 11:15 PM • 11624 views
Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks near Serebryanka - DeepStateSeptember 29, 11:40 PM • 3784 views
Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in UkraineSeptember 30, 12:34 AM • 12974 views
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNS01:57 AM • 9504 views
Publications
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 47330 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 95560 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 54223 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 56921 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 43411 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Israel
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 15603 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 18110 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 30798 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 39109 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 36069 views
Actual
Brent Crude
YouTube
TikTok
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

General Staff updated the combat map: almost a third of 176 battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1358 views

Over the past day, 176 combat engagements were recorded at the front, almost a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy carried out 51 air strikes and 4463 shellings, using 5531 kamikaze drones.

General Staff updated the combat map: almost a third of 176 battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction

Almost a third of the 176 battles on the front line over the past day occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 30, showing a map of hostilities, UNN writes.

In total, 176 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 51 air strikes, dropped 104 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4463 shellings, including 126 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5531 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one artillery piece of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 20 combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropped nine guided bombs, carried out 181 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupiansk direction, three attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near Radiivka, Stepova Novoselivka and towards Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Drobycheve, Shandryholove, Torske.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers stopped three enemy attacks near Serebryanka and towards the settlement of Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked twice in the direction of Minkivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka of Donetsk Oblast.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 56 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Bilytske, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Dachne and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Balagan, Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 37 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrogad, Vorone, Zelenyi Hai, Novokhatske, Piddubne, Kamyshivakha, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Hrushivske, Oleksiivka, Zaporizke, Berezove, Novomykolaivka and towards Novopavlivka and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, six combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlement of Poltavka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements took place - the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Stepove, Kamyanske and in the direction of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian army suffered significant losses: 970 servicemen, 27 artillery systems and 4 tanks destroyed in a day - General Staff30.09.25, 07:36 • 2138 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine