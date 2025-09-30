General Staff updated the combat map: almost a third of 176 battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction

Almost a third of the 176 battles on the front line over the past day occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 30, showing a map of hostilities, UNN writes.

In total, 176 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 51 air strikes, dropped 104 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4463 shellings, including 126 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5531 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one artillery piece of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 20 combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropped nine guided bombs, carried out 181 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupiansk direction, three attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near Radiivka, Stepova Novoselivka and towards Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Drobycheve, Shandryholove, Torske.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers stopped three enemy attacks near Serebryanka and towards the settlement of Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked twice in the direction of Minkivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka of Donetsk Oblast.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 56 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Bilytske, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Dachne and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Balagan, Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 37 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrogad, Vorone, Zelenyi Hai, Novokhatske, Piddubne, Kamyshivakha, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Hrushivske, Oleksiivka, Zaporizke, Berezove, Novomykolaivka and towards Novopavlivka and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, six combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlement of Poltavka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements took place - the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Stepove, Kamyanske and in the direction of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

