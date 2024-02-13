General Staff: the number of liquidated occupants exceeded 397 thousand

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 397,080 people, 6,424 tanks and thousands of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 02.13.24 were approximately:

• personnel - about 397,080 (+1,090) people,

• tanks ‒ 6424 (+8),

• armored combat vehicles ‒ 12,004 (+27),

• artillery systems – 9,500 (+19),

• MLRS – 981 (+0),

• air defense equipment ‒ 667 (+1),

• planes – 332 (+0),

• helicopters – 325 (+0),

• UAV of the operational-tactical level - 7332 (+30),

• cruise missiles ‒ 1882 (+0),

• ships/boats ‒ 24 (+0),

• submarines - 1 (+0),

• automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12623 (+24),

• special equipment ‒ 1518 (+4).

