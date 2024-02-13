General Staff: the number of liquidated occupants exceeded 397 thousand
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia's losses in personnel and equipment in Ukraine have reached 397,080 people, 6,424 tanks and thousands of other military vehicles.
Details
According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 02.13.24 were approximately:
• personnel - about 397,080 (+1,090) people,
• tanks ‒ 6424 (+8),
• armored combat vehicles ‒ 12,004 (+27),
• artillery systems – 9,500 (+19),
• MLRS – 981 (+0),
• air defense equipment ‒ 667 (+1),
• planes – 332 (+0),
• helicopters – 325 (+0),
• UAV of the operational-tactical level - 7332 (+30),
• cruise missiles ‒ 1882 (+0),
• ships/boats ‒ 24 (+0),
• submarines - 1 (+0),
• automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12623 (+24),
• special equipment ‒ 1518 (+4).
