General Staff: the losses of the Russian occupiers is close to 396 thousand

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 395,990 people, 6416 tanks and thousands of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 02.12.24 were approximately:

• personnel - about 395,990 (+790) people,

• tanks ‒ 6416 (+10),

• armored fighting vehicles ‒ 11977 (+21),

• artillery systems – 9481 (+6),

• MLRS – 981 (+0),

• air defense equipment ‒ 666 (+0),

• planes – 332 (+0),

• helicopters – 325 (+0),

• UAV of operational-tactical level - 7302 (+45),

• cruise missiles ‒ 1882 (+1),

• ships/boats ‒ 24 (+0),

• submarines - 1 (+0),

• automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12,599 (+7),

• special equipment ‒ 1514 (+1).