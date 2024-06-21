$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

General Staff: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsky direction, shows activity in Kramatorsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25219 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 64 military clashes occurred at the front today, while the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky direction.

General Staff: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsky direction, shows activity in Kramatorsk

There have already been 64 clashes at the front today, the most active enemy continues to be in the Pokrovsky direction, and the Russian aggressor is also active in the Kramatorsk direction, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported in a report for 13 hours on June 21, writes UNN.

Details

"Now the total number of enemy attacks on the line of contact has reached 64. the enemy continues to show The Greatest activity in the Pokrovsky direction," the General Staff said.

It is reported that the situation in the following areas is as follows::

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders used Kabs from the direction of Belgorod (Russia) in the areas of Liptsev, Zeleny and Neskuchny.

In the Kupyansky direction, the total number of enemy attacks is eight, two of them, in the area of Sinkovka, are still ongoing.

In the Limansky Direction, clashes are taking place in the areas of the Serebryansky forest and Nevsky. Now the occupation forces have tried to advance in this direction four times since the beginning of the day.

Fighting continues in the area of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Seversky Direction. Now this is the eighth attempt to attack in the direction, the previous ones have been repulsed.

The Russian aggressor is also active in the Kramatorsk direction, namely in the areas of Kalinovka and Chasovy Yar. In general, the enemy has already tried to advance in this direction eight times, of which three clashes are still ongoing.

Currently, the largest number of enemy attacks is in the Pokrovsky Direction. Vozdvizhenka, Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Novopokrovskoye are the areas where Russian attacks are currently being repelled. In general, the number of enemy attempts to improve their positions in the direction has now reached 25.

The enemy is not currently conducting active assault operations in the Kurakhovsky Direction. Attacks in the areas of Konstantinovka and Praskoveyevka were repelled.

In other directions, the situation, as indicated, is unchanged.

About 8 Russian strike brigades oppose Defense Forces in Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions - Voloshin20.06.24, 13:45 • 20651 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kurakhovo
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
