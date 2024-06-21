General Staff: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsky direction, shows activity in Kramatorsk

There have already been 64 clashes at the front today, the most active enemy continues to be in the Pokrovsky direction, and the Russian aggressor is also active in the Kramatorsk direction, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported in a report for 13 hours on June 21, writes UNN.

Details

"Now the total number of enemy attacks on the line of contact has reached 64. the enemy continues to show The Greatest activity in the Pokrovsky direction," the General Staff said.

It is reported that the situation in the following areas is as follows::

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders used Kabs from the direction of Belgorod (Russia) in the areas of Liptsev, Zeleny and Neskuchny.

In the Kupyansky direction, the total number of enemy attacks is eight, two of them, in the area of Sinkovka, are still ongoing.

In the Limansky Direction, clashes are taking place in the areas of the Serebryansky forest and Nevsky. Now the occupation forces have tried to advance in this direction four times since the beginning of the day.

Fighting continues in the area of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Seversky Direction. Now this is the eighth attempt to attack in the direction, the previous ones have been repulsed.

The Russian aggressor is also active in the Kramatorsk direction, namely in the areas of Kalinovka and Chasovy Yar. In general, the enemy has already tried to advance in this direction eight times, of which three clashes are still ongoing.

Currently, the largest number of enemy attacks is in the Pokrovsky Direction. Vozdvizhenka, Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Novopokrovskoye are the areas where Russian attacks are currently being repelled. In general, the number of enemy attempts to improve their positions in the direction has now reached 25.

The enemy is not currently conducting active assault operations in the Kurakhovsky Direction. Attacks in the areas of Konstantinovka and Praskoveyevka were repelled.

In other directions, the situation, as indicated, is unchanged.

