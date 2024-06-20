About 8 Russian strike brigades oppose Defense Forces in Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions - Voloshin

In the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions, about 8 Russian strike brigades are opposing Ukrainian troops. This was announced by the speaker of the OSU "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon on Thursday, the correspondent of UNN reports .

In the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions, about 8 Russian strike brigades are opposing our troops, so such fierce battles in these directions have been going on for several months, and during all this time our defenders are courageously holding back the enemy's advance Voloshin said.

When asked whether the Russians have brought up reserves in the Pokrovsky direction, Voloshin said: "Now the reserves are not so well known, but those units that the Defense Forces have defeated, the Russian army is trying to complete them with mobilized or former prisoners.

Addition

Today, as of 10: 00 on June 20, 47 military clashes occurred on the front. The enemy remains particularly active in the Pokrovsky direction, where since the beginning of the day it has made 12 attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.