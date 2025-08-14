$41.430.02
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Russia confirmed the immutability of its position on the war in Ukraine. This happened on the eve of the summit in Alaska on August 15.

Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals

The Russian side confirmed that its position on the war against Ukraine has not changed, and the Kremlin's goals remain the same ahead of the summit in Alaska on August 15. This was reported by UNN with reference to ISW.

Details

Alexey Fadeev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated on August 13 that Moscow's position on settling the war in Ukraine remains "unchanged" since President Vladimir Putin's speech on June 14, 2024.

He added that the goals of the Russian delegation at the summit are determined "exclusively by national interests" and hinted that Russia will not consider any territorial concessions to Ukraine.

Recall

On June 14, Putin outlined a number of conditions that he considers a prerequisite for "peace" negotiations. These include the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, demilitarization, "denazification" of the Ukrainian government and society, the removal of the current democratically elected government, and Ukraine's future neutrality in international alliances.

Veronika Marchenko

