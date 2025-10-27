General Staff reported fierce fighting at the front: a total of 168 combat engagements, the hottest near Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka

$42.000.10
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 25664 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 38401 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 53895 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 43798 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 46600 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 40145 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 42539 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37073 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34946 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28760 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 44951 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 40353 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 27746 views
Bohdan Zmiy, creator of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has died06:47 PM • 10444 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help07:31 PM • 7672 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 27907 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 40504 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 53892 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 98269 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 120308 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help07:31 PM • 7906 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 45088 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 59904 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 63884 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 73869 views
General Staff reported fierce fighting at the front: a total of 168 combat engagements, the hottest near Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1720 views

On October 27, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 168 attacks by Russian troops. The most intense battles took place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

General Staff reported fierce fighting at the front: a total of 168 combat engagements, the hottest near Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka

Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 168 attacks by Russian troops along the entire front line on October 27. According to the General Staff, the enemy launched 70 airstrikes and dropped 148 guided aerial bombs, as well as carried out over 3,000 artillery shellings and used over 2,600 kamikaze drones. This was reported by the General Staff in its evening summary, writes UNN.

Details

The hottest areas remain the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. Near Pokrovsk, the occupiers stormed Ukrainian positions 57 times, suffering significant losses – 97 eliminated, 68 of them irrevocably. Armored vehicles, electronic warfare equipment, and MLRS launchers were destroyed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks, with six more battles ongoing. Active assaults are also continuing in the areas of the Kursk, Kupyansk, Lyman, and Huliaipole sections of the front.

The General Staff notes that the enemy is concentrating forces in the east, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are confidently holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

Moscow mayor announces drone attack on Russian capital27.10.25, 22:19 • 2480 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kostiantynivka