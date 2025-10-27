General Staff reported fierce fighting at the front: a total of 168 combat engagements, the hottest near Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka

Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 168 attacks by Russian troops along the entire front line on October 27. According to the General Staff, the enemy launched 70 airstrikes and dropped 148 guided aerial bombs, as well as carried out over 3,000 artillery shellings and used over 2,600 kamikaze drones. This was reported by the General Staff in its evening summary, writes UNN.

Details

The hottest areas remain the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. Near Pokrovsk, the occupiers stormed Ukrainian positions 57 times, suffering significant losses – 97 eliminated, 68 of them irrevocably. Armored vehicles, electronic warfare equipment, and MLRS launchers were destroyed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks, with six more battles ongoing. Active assaults are also continuing in the areas of the Kursk, Kupyansk, Lyman, and Huliaipole sections of the front.

The General Staff notes that the enemy is concentrating forces in the east, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are confidently holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

