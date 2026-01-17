$43.180.08
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 15249 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 18922 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 24716 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 21149 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 37455 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 32843 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28307 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26117 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25509 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
General Staff: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottest spots on the front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Over the past day, 164 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy launched 71 air strikes and carried out over 3,600 shelling attacks. Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,130 invaders.

General Staff: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottest spots on the front line

The 1423rd day of Russia's full-scale invasion has begun. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the morning of January 17, the situation at the front remains tense: 164 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy continues to massively use aviation and drones:

  • 71 air strikes were carried out (189 KABs were dropped);
    • more than 3,600 shellings were carried out;
      • 7,621 kamikaze drones were used to strike at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements.

        Operational situation by directions

        Pokrovsk: The Defense Forces stopped 49 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Udachne, and other settlements.

        Huliaipole: Tense situation - 31 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and Solodke.

        Kostiantynivka: The enemy carried out 18 attacks near Kostiantynivka and Ivanopillia.

        Ukrainian Air Force: Air defense shot down and suppressed 96 enemy drones during night attack17.01.26, 08:06 • 382 views

        Southern-Slobozhanskyi: Our troops stopped 12 attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Chuhunivka.

        In the Kupyansk, Lyman, Sloviansk, and Orikhiv directions, the enemy also conducted active assault operations, but had no success.

        Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery delivered accurate strikes on six areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the occupiers, and also destroyed an ammunition depot.

        Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy

        — summarized the General Staff, recalling the elimination of 1130 invaders per day.

        General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russian occupation losses exceeded 1,100 people per day17.01.26, 07:10 • 1044 views

        Stepan Haftko

