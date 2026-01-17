General Staff: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottest spots on the front line

The 1423rd day of Russia's full-scale invasion has begun. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the morning of January 17, the situation at the front remains tense: 164 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. This is reported by UNN.

The enemy continues to massively use aviation and drones:

71 air strikes were carried out (189 KABs were dropped);

more than 3,600 shellings were carried out;

7,621 kamikaze drones were used to strike at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements.

Operational situation by directions

Pokrovsk: The Defense Forces stopped 49 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Udachne, and other settlements.

Huliaipole: Tense situation - 31 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and Solodke.

Kostiantynivka: The enemy carried out 18 attacks near Kostiantynivka and Ivanopillia.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi: Our troops stopped 12 attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupyansk, Lyman, Sloviansk, and Orikhiv directions, the enemy also conducted active assault operations, but had no success.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery delivered accurate strikes on six areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the occupiers, and also destroyed an ammunition depot.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy — summarized the General Staff, recalling the elimination of 1130 invaders per day.

