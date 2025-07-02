$41.820.04
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff: over a quarter of battles on the front are in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Since the beginning of the current day, 76 combat engagements have taken place on the front, of which more than a quarter occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian occupiers also shelled the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

General Staff: over a quarter of battles on the front are in the Pokrovsk direction

More than a quarter of the 76 battles on the front line since the beginning of the current day have occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on July 2, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the advance of the Russian occupiers. Currently, the number of combat engagements with the Russian aggressor is 76

- reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities in border areas with the Russian Federation, including the settlements of Dibrova, Hremyach in Chernihiv Oblast; Maryine, Petrushivka, Prokhody, Oleksandrivka, Porozok, Prohres, Uhroidy, Pokrovka, Bila Bereza, Bobylivka, Studenok in Sumy Oblast; Vidrodzhenivske in Kharkiv Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire; in addition, the enemy shelled Porozok in Sumy Oblast with multiple rocket launcher systems.

Situation by directions

Eight enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders today in the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, and another battle is currently ongoing. The enemy also launched seven air strikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 196 shellings, including 14 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 12 times near Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Milove, Ambarnoye, and in the direction of Mitrofanivka; our soldiers are giving a worthy rebuff, six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Torske, Hryhorivka, and in the directions of Cherneshchyna and Novyi Myr, two combat engagements are still ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is conducting one offensive action towards Fedorivka, a battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces five times in the direction of Bondarne, Markove, and in the area of Chasiv Yar. Our defenders have already stopped two offensive actions of the enemy.

In the Toretsk direction, since the beginning of the day, five combat engagements have occurred in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Petrivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 21 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrny, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Dachne, Oleksiivka, and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Razinoho, Molodetske. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled 19 enemy attacks, two combat engagements are ongoing.

The enemy launched air strikes with guided aerial bombs on the areas of the settlements of Poltavka and Mayak.

In the Novopavlivka direction, there were eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, and Shevchenko - two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

The Defense Forces are holding back the occupiers' attack in the Kamianka area in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the invaders did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike on Kozatske.

In the remaining directions, as indicated, no significant changes in the situation occurred.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff02.07.25, 12:18 • 28418 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
