General Staff on the situation at the front: 65 clashes, the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk direction
Since the beginning of the day, 65 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The enemy's high activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.
During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Zarichchia, Khrinivka, Chernihiv region; Prohody, Romashkove, Zarichne, Bunyakine, Myropilske, Porozok, Hrabovske, Bachivsk, Novovasylivka, Sumy region
In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the aggressor in the area of Vovchansk and towards Mala Shapkivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the area of Kindrashivka.
In the Lyman direction, nine combat clashes took place near the settlements of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna in the direction of Novosergiyivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr and in the Serebryansky forest. Three combat clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Bilohorivka twice.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of Chasovoy Yar, and towards Predtechyne.
In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked eight times in the areas of Diliivka, Druzhba and Toretsk. Two combat clashes are ongoing.
The enemy's high activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. Twenty-seven clashes of varying intensity have begun today near the settlements of Yablunivka, Zorya, Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Troitske and Kotlyarivka. Five battles are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor tried 10 times to move forward in the areas of the settlements of Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Rivnopil, Novopil, Zelene Pole. One combat clash is still ongoing.
Three times the occupiers tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Chervonoye in the Huliaipil direction, one combat clash is still ongoing. Huliaipole and Vysoke were subjected to air strikes by unguided air missiles.
In the Orikhiv direction, enemy aircraft launched an air strike with NARs on Novoandriivka.
In the Kurakhovo direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the invaders. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropping 15 CABs, and carried out 118 artillery shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions, the General Staff summarized.
