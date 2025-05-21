Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated almost a thousand occupiers in a day
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 20, the Russian army lost 980 soldiers and 23 artillery systems. In total, more than 976,000 occupiers have been eliminated since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
In a day, on May 20, Russian troops lost 980 soldiers and 23 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.05.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 976780 (+980) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10835 (+1)
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 22569 (+2)
- artillery systems ‒ 28090 (+23)
- MLRS ‒ 1388 (0)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1167 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 336 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 36692 (+71)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 49169 (+76)
- special equipment ‒ 3895 (+1)
Data is being updated.
Let us remind you
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of the year, the Russians have lost 185,000 people in the war against Ukraine. According to him, every destroyed Russian invader is a step towards a just peace.
