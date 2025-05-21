$41.580.08
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview
05:00 AM • 2496 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 28031 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 77517 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 146285 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 72075 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 136160 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 63569 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 207960 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 98212 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 160132 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Publications
Exclusives
Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated almost a thousand occupiers in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 1762 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 20, the Russian army lost 980 soldiers and 23 artillery systems. In total, more than 976,000 occupiers have been eliminated since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated almost a thousand occupiers in a day

In a day, on May 20, Russian troops lost 980 soldiers and 23 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.05.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 976780 (+980) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10835 (+1)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22569 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 28090 (+23)
          • MLRS ‒ 1388 (0)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1167 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 336 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 36692 (+71)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 49169 (+76)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3895 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let us remind you

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of the year, the Russians have lost 185,000 people in the war against Ukraine. According to him, every destroyed Russian invader is a step towards a just peace.

                              129 combat clashes took place at the front: the Russian Federation launched 57 air strikes and used 984 drones20.05.25, 22:41 • 2580 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              Ukraine
