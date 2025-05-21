Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated almost a thousand occupiers in a day

In a day, on May 20, Russian troops lost 980 soldiers and 23 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.05.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 976780 (+980) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 10835 (+1)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22569 (+2)

artillery systems ‒ 28090 (+23)

MLRS ‒ 1388 (0)

air defense equipment ‒ 1167 (0)

aircraft ‒ 372 (0)

helicopters ‒ 336 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 36692 (+71)

cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 49169 (+76)

special equipment ‒ 3895 (+1)

Data is being updated.

Let us remind you

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of the year, the Russians have lost 185,000 people in the war against Ukraine. According to him, every destroyed Russian invader is a step towards a just peace.

