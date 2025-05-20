129 combat clashes took place at the front: the Russian Federation launched 57 air strikes and used 984 drones

Since the beginning of the day, 129 combat clashes have taken place at the front, the enemy has launched 57 air strikes and used 984 kamikaze drones for strikes, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks towards Stroyivka and in the area of Vovchansk.

Twenty-four assault actions of the invaders were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers near the settlements of Kopanky, Ridkodub, Novy Myr, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampilivka, Torske in the Lyman direction. Eight combat clashes are ongoing until now.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the area of Bilohorivka, was stopped, and had no success.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and towards Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders near Druzhba, Petrivka and Toretsk ten times today. The Defense Forces are steadily holding back the pressure and repelled all enemy attacks.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. During the day, the enemy carried out 37 offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Yablunivka, Novoolenivka, Malinivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 144 occupiers and wounded 155 in this direction. Destroyed one armored combat vehicle, three cars, five motorcycles, a quad bike, 11 UAVs and a UAV control antenna.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 22 attacks in the area of Vilne Pole, Privilne, Zelene Pole Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Burlatske, Vesele and in the direction of Odradne. Battles are still ongoing in four locations.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russian invaders advanced twice on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Novoandriivka and Mali Shcherbaky, but had no success.

In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks by the invaders. The enemy launched 13 air strikes, using 23 KABs in the process, and also carried out 213 artillery shellings of settlements and positions of the Defense Forces, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Kupyansk, Huliaipol and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions, the General Staff summarized.

