129 combat clashes took place at the front: the Russian Federation launched 57 air strikes and used 984 drones

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 21450 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 60194 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 128553 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 62014 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 122645 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 60261 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 198896 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 96536 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 158410 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110551 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.7m/s
84%
745mm
Popular news

They chained their son and then set him on fire: in Zakarpattia, the court sentenced the parents for the fatal "punishment"

May 20, 11:41 AM • 6020 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

May 20, 12:03 PM • 30524 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

May 20, 12:57 PM • 42286 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 77006 views

Republicans Risk Losing Their Biggest Donor? Musk Says He Will Cut Political Spending

05:11 PM • 27175 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 77187 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 128553 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 122645 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 198896 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 167793 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Hungary

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 119910 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 86728 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 82357 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 165036 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 166780 views
Actual

Facebook

Iron dome

Fox News

The Guardian

F-16 Fighting Falcon

129 combat clashes took place at the front: the Russian Federation launched 57 air strikes and used 984 drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

During the day, 129 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 57 air strikes and used 984 kamikaze drones, and also carried out more than 3,500 shellings.

129 combat clashes took place at the front: the Russian Federation launched 57 air strikes and used 984 drones

Since the beginning of the day, 129 combat clashes have taken place at the front, the enemy has launched 57 air strikes and used 984 kamikaze drones for strikes, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

Since the beginning of the day, 129 combat clashes have taken place, the enemy has launched one missile and 57 air strikes, using one missile and 78 KABs, and also used 984 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out more than 3,500 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops 

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks towards Stroyivka and in the area of Vovchansk.

Twenty-four assault actions of the invaders were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers near the settlements of Kopanky, Ridkodub, Novy Myr, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampilivka, Torske in the Lyman direction. Eight combat clashes are ongoing until now.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the area of Bilohorivka, was stopped, and had no success.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and towards Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders near Druzhba, Petrivka and Toretsk ten times today. The Defense Forces are steadily holding back the pressure and repelled all enemy attacks.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. During the day, the enemy carried out 37 offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Yablunivka, Novoolenivka, Malinivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 144 occupiers and wounded 155 in this direction. Destroyed one armored combat vehicle, three cars, five motorcycles, a quad bike, 11 UAVs and a UAV control antenna.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 22 attacks in the area of Vilne Pole, Privilne, Zelene Pole Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Burlatske, Vesele and in the direction of Odradne. Battles are still ongoing in four locations.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russian invaders advanced twice on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Novoandriivka and Mali Shcherbaky, but had no success.

In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks by the invaders. The enemy launched 13 air strikes, using 23 KABs in the process, and also carried out 213 artillery shellings of settlements and positions of the Defense Forces, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Kupyansk, Huliaipol and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions, the General Staff summarized.

Since the beginning of the year, Russian invaders have lost 185,000 soldiers - Syrskyi20.05.25, 19:09 • 1732 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Brent
$65.66
Bitcoin
$106,988.90
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$36.98
Золото
$3,296.92
Ethereum
$2,496.58