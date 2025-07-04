General Staff on the front situation: 77 battles took place, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 3337 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 3391 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
10:29 AM • 17324 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 51966 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 133011 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 179368 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 166335 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 165209 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 103255 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 94101 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4.7m/s
49%
751mm
Popular news
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat lossesJuly 4, 04:50 AM • 71915 views
Russia's night attack on Kyiv: 23 injured alreadyJuly 4, 05:13 AM • 12894 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 85961 views
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damagedJuly 4, 07:42 AM • 31919 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased01:18 PM • 11989 views
Publications
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 3364 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector01:48 PM • 4572 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased01:18 PM • 12040 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 153238 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 158517 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 86007 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 136822 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 113807 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 116365 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 118264 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

General Staff on the front situation: 77 battles took place, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Since the beginning of the day, 77 combat engagements have taken place at the front, with 30 attempts by Russian invaders to attack recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy carried out 8 airstrikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and 160 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions.

General Staff on the front situation: 77 battles took place, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of this day, 77 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 30 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 11 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 160 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by enemy troops, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, and Zelene. The settlement of Vilkhuvatka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried four times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka and Zelenyi Hai; a battle is currently underway.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Nadiia, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske; four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out three assault actions towards the settlements of Romanivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 30 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novotoretske, Razyne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 27 enemy attacks; three combat engagements are ongoing. Enemy aircraft dropped aerial bombs on Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Zirka, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Voskresenka, and Shevchenko. The Defense Forces repelled eight enemy assaults, and two more attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Kamianka and towards Novoandriivka. The aggressor's aviation carried out air strikes on the Kamianka area.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In other directions, there were no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses04.07.25, 07:50 • 69990 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9