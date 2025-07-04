General Staff on the front situation: 77 battles took place, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of this day, 77 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 30 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 11 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 160 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by enemy troops, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, and Zelene. The settlement of Vilkhuvatka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried four times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka and Zelenyi Hai; a battle is currently underway.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Nadiia, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske; four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out three assault actions towards the settlements of Romanivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 30 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novotoretske, Razyne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 27 enemy attacks; three combat engagements are ongoing. Enemy aircraft dropped aerial bombs on Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Zirka, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Voskresenka, and Shevchenko. The Defense Forces repelled eight enemy assaults, and two more attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Kamianka and towards Novoandriivka. The aggressor's aviation carried out air strikes on the Kamianka area.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In other directions, there were no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses