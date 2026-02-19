$43.290.03
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 11356 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 17594 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 15827 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 26996 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 19721 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 30831 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 25970 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25415 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 24666 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18659 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
General Staff on the front situation: 209 combat engagements recorded, enemy launched 1737 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Over the past day, 209 combat engagements took place, the enemy used 1737 kamikaze drones and carried out 1665 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, 51 occupiers were eliminated and 18 were wounded.

General Staff on the front situation: 209 combat engagements recorded, enemy launched 1737 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of the day, 209 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 1737 kamikaze drones and carried out 1665 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike, used one missile, carried out 51 air strikes, dropped 171 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1737 kamikaze drones and carried out 1665 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders eleven times, launched two air strikes, dropped four aerial bombs, carried out 59 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Veterynarne, Zelene, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha and towards Okhrimivka, Zarubynka, Chuhunivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Four attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction, towards the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 11 attacks in the area of Shandyholove and towards the settlements of Novyi Myr, Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 11 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Ozerne, Dronivka, Zakitne, Zvanivka, Riznykivka and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried to advance three times on the positions of our troops, in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Fedorivka and Vasyukivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 19 times today near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka and towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 37 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Zatyshok, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Filya and towards Novopavlivka. One battle is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 51 occupiers and wounded 18; destroyed 22 unmanned aerial vehicles, one unit of automotive transport, two motorcycles, one personnel shelter, and also hit one armored combat vehicle, four units of automotive equipment and 53 personnel shelters of the enemy.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 11 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Zlahoda and in the directions of the settlements of Dobropillia, Andriivka-Klevtsove. Another combat engagement is ongoing. Ivanivka, Havrylivka, Malomykhailivka, Kolomiytsi and Andriivka-Klevtsove were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 29 attacks by the occupiers - in the directions of the settlements of Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Svyatopetrivka and in the area of Huliaipole. The enemy's air strikes hit Verkhnya Tersa, Lisne, Lyubytske, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Dolynka, Hirke, Kopani.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful attacks towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

General Staff: Russian troops lost 830 soldiers and 406 UAVs on February 1819.02.26, 07:44 • 11657 views

