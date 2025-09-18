General Staff on the front situation: 172 combat engagements took place, occupiers used 1566 kamikaze drones

$41.190.02
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
05:45 PM • 4560 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 15720 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 25834 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 36396 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 23376 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 20041 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 30867 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15925 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 49549 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
Popular news
Ukraine to be hit by sharp cold snap with snow: forecaster names datePhotoSeptember 18, 10:07 AM • 5010 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 23424 views
Kolomoisky will not get his Ukrainian passport back: The Supreme Court put an end to the case03:35 PM • 10835 views
Enemy drones detected in Kyiv region, air defense working on targets03:46 PM • 5588 views
Stabbed acquaintances and hid bodies in the basement: Kyiv resident to be tried for double murder04:03 PM • 4646 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 23452 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 36396 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 31100 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 30867 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 49548 views
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Roberta Metsola
Ukraine
United States
China
Kyiv Oblast
Poland
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises06:24 PM • 1960 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 26973 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 26292 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 26424 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 24794 views
TikTok
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

General Staff on the front situation: 172 combat engagements took place, occupiers used 1566 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Over the past day, 172 combat engagements took place at the front, the occupiers used 1566 kamikaze drones and carried out 3476 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, 207 occupiers were neutralized, and two motorcycles were destroyed.

In total, since the beginning of this day, 172 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 1566 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3476 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched 52 air strikes, dropping 95 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1566 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3476 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary states.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 10 assault actions by the occupiers, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 28 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 132 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, five of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units eight times near the settlements of Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Otradne, with three battles ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions towards Kupyansk, Novoosinove, Kindrashivka, and in the direction of Borova. Five out of six attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 12 times near the settlement of Kolodiazi and towards the settlements of Shyikivka, Shandryholove, Stavky, Zarichne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Nine enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the Serebryanka area and attacked towards Yampil, Vyimka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians launched 15 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Toretsk, Poltavka, and towards Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar; two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 61 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and towards Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Filiia. In six locations, battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our units are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers and, with their active actions, are depriving the aggressor of the opportunity to implement the tasks of the offensive operation.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction, 207 occupiers were neutralized, 125 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two motorcycles; a cannon, a motorcycle, and five shelters for enemy personnel were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor tried to break through the defense of our defenders 21 times in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve, Voskresenka, Piddubne, Maliivka, Kamyshivakha, Ternove, Olhivka, and towards Filiia, Ivanivka, Iskra, Berezove. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked five times in the area of the settlement of Kamianka and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

No significant changes occurred in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost 930 soldiers and 33 artillery systems in a day18.09.25, 07:36 • 3374 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupyansk