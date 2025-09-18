General Staff on the front situation: 172 combat engagements took place, occupiers used 1566 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 172 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 1566 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3476 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched 52 air strikes, dropping 95 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1566 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3476 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary states.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 10 assault actions by the occupiers, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 28 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 132 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, five of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units eight times near the settlements of Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Otradne, with three battles ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions towards Kupyansk, Novoosinove, Kindrashivka, and in the direction of Borova. Five out of six attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 12 times near the settlement of Kolodiazi and towards the settlements of Shyikivka, Shandryholove, Stavky, Zarichne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Nine enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the Serebryanka area and attacked towards Yampil, Vyimka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians launched 15 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Toretsk, Poltavka, and towards Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar; two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 61 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and towards Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Filiia. In six locations, battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our units are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers and, with their active actions, are depriving the aggressor of the opportunity to implement the tasks of the offensive operation.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction, 207 occupiers were neutralized, 125 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two motorcycles; a cannon, a motorcycle, and five shelters for enemy personnel were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor tried to break through the defense of our defenders 21 times in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve, Voskresenka, Piddubne, Maliivka, Kamyshivakha, Ternove, Olhivka, and towards Filiia, Ivanivka, Iskra, Berezove. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked five times in the area of the settlement of Kamianka and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

No significant changes occurred in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

