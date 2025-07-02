General Staff on the front situation: 140 battles took place, the enemy launched 1206 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of the day, 140 combat engagements have taken place at the front, and the occupiers have used 1206 kamikaze drones for attacks, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

... the enemy launched two missile and 50 air strikes, using seven missiles and 60 guided aerial bombs, used 1206 kamikaze drones for attacks, and carried out almost 4000 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 11 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy launched nine air strikes, dropping 19 guided bombs, and carried out 337 shellings, including 19 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked 19 times in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Hlyboke, Zelene, Vovchansk, Milove, Ambarnoe, and towards Mytrofanivka, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy attacked our fortifications nine times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of Petropavlivka, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction today, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 14 times near the settlements of Ridkodub, Torske, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampilivka, Kolodiazi, and in the directions of Cherneshchyna, Shandryholove, Serednie, and Novyi Myr, five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one assault by enemy troops towards Fedorivka.

Today, our troops repelled five enemy attacks in the direction of Bondarne, Markove, and in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 10 times today near Toretsk, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Rusynyi Yar, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 41 assault and offensive actions throughout the day. The activity of the Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrny, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Dachne, Oleksiivka, Horikhove, and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Razine, Molodetske. Battles are still ongoing in four locations. The enemy launched air strikes with KABs on the areas of the settlements of Poltavka and Mayak.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 124 and wounded 87 occupiers in this direction, destroyed 13 motorcycles, two cannons, six UAVs, three satellite communication terminals, a UAV control point, and two shelters for personnel; in addition, four motorcycles, two cannons, three mortars, and three personnel shelters of the enemy were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Myrny, Piddubne, and Shevchenko. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one offensive action of the enemy near the settlement of Kamianske.

During the day, in the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to advance. The enemy also launched an air strike on Kozatske.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff reported.

