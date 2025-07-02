General Staff on the front situation: 140 battles took place, the enemy launched 1206 kamikaze drones

$41.820.04
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
General Staff: over a quarter of battles on the front are in the Pokrovsk direction02.07.25, 17:03

Antonina Tumanova

War
