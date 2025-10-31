General Staff on the front situation: 137 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 2339 kamikaze drones

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:50 PM • 2532 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
06:17 PM • 11842 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 19145 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 19950 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 24919 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 27536 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 42498 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 20377 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 38389 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17298 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
In Zakarpattia, a mobilized lawyer rammed a barrier and immediately fled to HungaryOctober 31, 12:27 PM • 6088 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 31473 views
Ukrainian Navy strikes Oryol TPP and substation with Neptune missilesOctober 31, 03:23 PM • 4398 views
Two cars exploded on explosive devices in Zhytomyr region, there are dead and woundedPhotoOctober 31, 03:37 PM • 5658 views
Venezuela has requested urgent military support from Russia, China, and Iran amid a potential conflict with the United States05:42 PM • 12743 views
Publications
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 31493 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 42495 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 38388 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 40945 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 47442 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 31493 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 25236 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 34277 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 66596 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 70429 views
Actual
Technology
The Washington Post
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29
Il-18

General Staff on the front situation: 137 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 2339 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1046 views

Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat engagements have taken place, the occupiers have used 2339 kamikaze drones and carried out 3281 shelling attacks. In the Pokrovsk direction, 46 attempts to advance were recorded, 104 occupiers were neutralized.

General Staff on the front situation: 137 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 2339 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 137 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers used 2339 kamikaze drones and carried out 3281 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched 50 air strikes, dropping 106 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2339 kamikaze drones and carried out 3281 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled nine assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 26 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 153 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, six of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the Vovchansk area and in the directions of Dvorichanske and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the Petropavlivka, Pishchane area and in the directions of Novoplatonivka, Novoosinove. Ukrainian defenders stopped nine enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near Torske, Karpivka, Derylove and towards the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Lyman.

Ten assault actions were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Sloviansk direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Pereyizne, Siversk and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the occupiers in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians launched 11 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Sofiivka. Our soldiers have already stopped 10 enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 46 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novoukrainka and in the direction of Hryshyne. In one location, the fighting is still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction, 104 occupiers were neutralized, 55 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed one unit of automotive equipment, three motorcycles, 10 UAVs; three units of automotive equipment and one UAV control point and six shelters for the occupiers' personnel were also damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 16 times in the areas of Verbove, Pavlivka, Vyshneve, Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Vorone, Stepove, Krasnohirske and in the direction of Orestopil, Rybne, Oleksiivka. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing. Pokrovske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the Novomykolaivka area and in the direction of Nove. Zaliznychne, Solodke, Dorozhnyanka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled an assault action by the invaders in the Novoandriivka area. Lukyanivske and Novoyakovlivka came under air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried to approach our defenders twice, but was repelled. The enemy launched an air strike in the Mykilske area.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated enemy combat losses as of October 31, 2025 - plus 970 eliminated occupiers31.10.25, 07:00 • 3128 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine