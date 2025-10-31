General Staff on the front situation: 137 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 2339 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 137 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers used 2339 kamikaze drones and carried out 3281 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched 50 air strikes, dropping 106 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2339 kamikaze drones and carried out 3281 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled nine assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 26 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 153 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, six of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the Vovchansk area and in the directions of Dvorichanske and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the Petropavlivka, Pishchane area and in the directions of Novoplatonivka, Novoosinove. Ukrainian defenders stopped nine enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near Torske, Karpivka, Derylove and towards the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Lyman.

Ten assault actions were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Sloviansk direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Pereyizne, Siversk and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the occupiers in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians launched 11 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Sofiivka. Our soldiers have already stopped 10 enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 46 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novoukrainka and in the direction of Hryshyne. In one location, the fighting is still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction, 104 occupiers were neutralized, 55 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed one unit of automotive equipment, three motorcycles, 10 UAVs; three units of automotive equipment and one UAV control point and six shelters for the occupiers' personnel were also damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 16 times in the areas of Verbove, Pavlivka, Vyshneve, Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Vorone, Stepove, Krasnohirske and in the direction of Orestopil, Rybne, Oleksiivka. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing. Pokrovske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the Novomykolaivka area and in the direction of Nove. Zaliznychne, Solodke, Dorozhnyanka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled an assault action by the invaders in the Novoandriivka area. Lukyanivske and Novoyakovlivka came under air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried to approach our defenders twice, but was repelled. The enemy launched an air strike in the Mykilske area.

