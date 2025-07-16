General Staff on the front situation: 112 combat engagements, the enemy used 1292 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 112 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 1292 kamikaze drones and carried out 4140 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 46 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 63 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1292 kamikaze drones and carried out 4140 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 11 assault actions of the occupiers, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units ten times in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Stroivka, and towards Kudiivka, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Synkivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 16 times near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Nadiia, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Serebryanka, three combat engagements are ongoing.

Three enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Hryhorivka and towards Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked our positions three times in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian units six times in the areas of Nelipivka, Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar, and Oleksandro-Kalynove. The Defense Forces stopped five enemy attacks, the battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 36 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Oleksiivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Dobropillia.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction, 207 occupiers were neutralized, 129 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed a tank, three vehicles, 11 motorcycles, 32 UAVs, a mortar, and a UAV control antenna; a tank, a mortar, four guns, three shelters for personnel, and a UAV control point of the occupiers were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 12 times in the areas of Piddubne, Myrny, Vilne Pole, and Zelene Pole. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

No significant changes occurred in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

