General Staff on the front situation: 112 combat engagements, the enemy used 1292 kamikaze drones

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
06:08 PM • 8224 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
05:34 PM • 19539 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
05:16 PM • 22754 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 31419 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 95844 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 54389 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 70214 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 88221 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 90439 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 95451 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.9m/s
73%
745mm
Popular news
Government resignation delayed: another clash between Honcharenko and HetmantsevJuly 16, 10:38 AM • 4634 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"July 16, 10:55 AM • 74105 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 89117 views
SAP opened proceedings against Stefanishyna: what is known03:39 PM • 7084 views
In Dobropillia, the death toll from the Russian strike on the shopping center has risen to 2, with 22 people injured - OMA06:05 PM • 4490 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 95852 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 89218 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 243410 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 160142 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 162152 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 110793 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 136393 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 81271 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 96532 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 122931 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
Airbus A320 series

General Staff on the front situation: 112 combat engagements, the enemy used 1292 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

Over the past day, 112 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers used 1292 kamikaze drones and carried out 4140 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions. On the Pokrovsk direction, 207 occupiers were neutralized.

General Staff on the front situation: 112 combat engagements, the enemy used 1292 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 112 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 1292 kamikaze drones and carried out 4140 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 46 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 63 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1292 kamikaze drones and carried out 4140 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 11 assault actions of the occupiers, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units ten times in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Stroivka, and towards Kudiivka, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Synkivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 16 times near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Nadiia, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Serebryanka, three combat engagements are ongoing.

Three enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Hryhorivka and towards Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked our positions three times in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian units six times in the areas of Nelipivka, Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar, and Oleksandro-Kalynove. The Defense Forces stopped five enemy attacks, the battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 36 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Oleksiivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Dobropillia.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction, 207 occupiers were neutralized, 129 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed a tank, three vehicles, 11 motorcycles, 32 UAVs, a mortar, and a UAV control antenna; a tank, a mortar, four guns, three shelters for personnel, and a UAV control point of the occupiers were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 12 times in the areas of Piddubne, Myrny, Vilne Pole, and Zelene Pole. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

No significant changes occurred in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Minus 1170 occupiers - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the enemy's losses per day16.07.25, 07:53 • 3188 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9