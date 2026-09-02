General Staff: On September 1, 178 combat engagements took place at the front

$44.520.0351.640.24
ukenru
08:41 PM • 10868 views
Putin ordered the Russian armed forces to prepare massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
08:33 PM • 10693 views
In Kyiv, 13 people were injured in enemy attacks on September 1, nine are in hospitals
06:43 PM • 13993 views
Zelenskyy criticized MPs for failed laws that deprived Ukraine of more than $4 billion
06:02 PM • 15307 views
The Russian sky will de facto be closed — Zelenskyy warned airlines that "there will be so many drones over the Russian Federation that this must be taken into account"
September 1, 05:01 PM • 22005 views
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and education
September 1, 04:05 PM • 15567 views
Germany accused the Russian Federation of a hybrid attack at Leipzig Airport and promised to strengthen border controls for Russians
Exclusive
September 1, 03:05 PM • 16595 views
Russia's incessant attacks on Ukraine - expert says how long the enemy has the resources to sustain them
September 1, 02:33 PM • 18435 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideo
September 1, 01:32 PM • 14343 views
The first autumn rains are coming to Ukraine — should we expect colder weather?
September 1, 11:04 AM • 17053 views
Mykytas remains in custody — court did not change the bail amount
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.9m/s
84%
750mm
Popular news
One of Germany’s powerful power plants was targeted with homemade rockets: damage is likelySeptember 1, 02:10 PM • 6142 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 16393 views
Energy workers clear the rubble and repair the CHP plant after the Russian strike in Odesa — when will the grid be restoredSeptember 1, 02:37 PM • 3514 views
Lay down on the asphalt right under the wheels — in Dnipropetrovsk region, a police car ran over a man; he was hospitalizedVideoSeptember 1, 03:24 PM • 4328 views
Near Kyiv, an enemy drone struck warehouse premises; a column of smoke is visible.Video06:15 PM • 8498 views
Publications
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and educationSeptember 1, 05:01 PM • 22005 views
Harassment in anonymous Telegram channels and surveillance, or how easy it is to devalue a doctor’s work PhotoSeptember 1, 01:43 PM • 23364 views
The Economic Security Bureau declares its rejection of punitive methods, but 29% of businesses’ law enforcement complaints still concern the Bureau
Exclusive
September 1, 09:05 AM • 24447 views
Knowledge Day — the start of a new school yearPhotoSeptember 1, 05:00 AM • 32535 views
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 34667 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Mudra
Yurii Ihnat
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Berlin
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 18435 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 16425 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 23522 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 21742 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 21876 views
Actual
The Guardian
Bild
Social network
Brent Crude
Financial Times

General Staff: On September 1, 178 combat engagements took place at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Russian forces launched 68 airstrikes and carried out more than 2,200 shelling attacks. The largest number of attacks was recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector.

General Staff: On September 1, 178 combat engagements took place at the front

Over the course of the day, 178 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff report.

Details

It is reported that the aggressor launched one missile strike, carried out 68 airstrikes using 211 guided aerial bombs, deployed 7,132 kamikaze drones for attacks, and conducted 2,227 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

Situation by direction

On the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out two airstrikes, dropped seven aerial bombs, and conducted 100 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, five of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

On the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units four times toward the settlements of Volokhivka and Khatnie and in the area of Vovchanski Khutory.

On the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions toward the settlements of Radkivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kurylivka and Kivsharivka.

Six attacks by the invaders were repelled on the Lyman direction toward the settlements of Novoosynove, Drobyшеve, Lyman and Dibrova. One attack is still ongoing.

The CIA director wanted to show Putin the real situation on the front and the grim prospects for Russia – NYT28.08.26, 00:20 • 43482 views

On the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Ozerne and Mykolaivka.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders carried out one offensive action toward Yurkivka.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Stepanivka and Sofiivka, and toward Novopavlivka and Vilne.

The enemy carried out seventeen attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Serhiivka, Novopidhोरodne and Novopavlivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske and Orikhove.

According to preliminary estimates, 45 occupiers were eliminated here today and 23 wounded; six vehicles and two ammunition depots were destroyed. Two vehicles and 35 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. A total of 346 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed

- the General Staff said.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

On the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks toward the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Rizdvianka, Verkhnia Tersa and Charivne.

On the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance toward Pavlivka.

On the Dnipro River direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

"There have been no significant changes in the situation in other directions," the military summarized.

Previously

In August, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 42,020 occupiers. Over the three summer months, losses of the Russian army reached 124,170 personnel.

The greatest danger now is not fatigue with the front, but the world's growing accustomed to it — Zelenskyy at the prayer breakfast23.08.26, 15:41 • 8992 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine