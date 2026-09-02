General Staff: On September 1, 178 combat engagements took place at the front

Over the course of the day, 178 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff report.

Details

It is reported that the aggressor launched one missile strike, carried out 68 airstrikes using 211 guided aerial bombs, deployed 7,132 kamikaze drones for attacks, and conducted 2,227 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

Situation by direction

On the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out two airstrikes, dropped seven aerial bombs, and conducted 100 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, five of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

On the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units four times toward the settlements of Volokhivka and Khatnie and in the area of Vovchanski Khutory.

On the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions toward the settlements of Radkivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kurylivka and Kivsharivka.

Six attacks by the invaders were repelled on the Lyman direction toward the settlements of Novoosynove, Drobyшеve, Lyman and Dibrova. One attack is still ongoing.

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On the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Ozerne and Mykolaivka.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders carried out one offensive action toward Yurkivka.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Stepanivka and Sofiivka, and toward Novopavlivka and Vilne.

The enemy carried out seventeen attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Serhiivka, Novopidhोरodne and Novopavlivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske and Orikhove.

According to preliminary estimates, 45 occupiers were eliminated here today and 23 wounded; six vehicles and two ammunition depots were destroyed. Two vehicles and 35 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. A total of 346 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed - the General Staff said.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

On the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks toward the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Rizdvianka, Verkhnia Tersa and Charivne.

On the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance toward Pavlivka.

On the Dnipro River direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

"There have been no significant changes in the situation in other directions," the military summarized.

Previously

In August, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 42,020 occupiers. Over the three summer months, losses of the Russian army reached 124,170 personnel.

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