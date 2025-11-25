General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 147 combat engagements per day, over a hundred of them in the Pokrovsk direction

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
04:32 PM • 10129 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 17099 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 16760 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 16391 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 15043 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 13073 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 13193 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 27408 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 13653 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 11760 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Woman blocked access to a shelter in Kyiv because she set it up herself: she was held accountable - policePhotoNovember 25, 01:17 PM • 9806 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: Novus logistics center damaged, dead and woundedPhotoNovember 25, 01:56 PM • 5580 views
Dozens and dozens of shootdowns: Ihnat revealed details of air defense operations on the night of November 25November 25, 02:00 PM • 5792 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 12794 views
Ukrainian actor and set designer Vadym Tupchii died in Kyiv from a Russian strike on November 2502:52 PM • 7006 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 27408 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 37336 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 88576 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 117764 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 106465 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Forbes
The Guardian
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 147 combat engagements per day, over a hundred of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 147 combat engagements with Russian invaders per day as of 10:00 PM on November 25, 2025. The enemy launched 1 missile and 44 air strikes, used 22 missiles, 44 guided bombs, 3511 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3259 shellings.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 147 combat engagements per day, over a hundred of them in the Pokrovsk direction

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an evening report as of 10:00 PM on November 25, 2025. Throughout the day, 147 combat engagements with Russian invaders were recorded. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy launched one missile and 44 air strikes, used 22 missiles, 44 guided bombs, 3,511 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3,259 shellings of positions and settlements.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled three assaults; the enemy launched three air strikes and 151 shellings. In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and Kamianka were attacked; in the Kupyansk direction, four assaults near Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, and Novoplatonivka, one attack is ongoing.

Ukrainian military refutes Russian claims of capturing Kostiantynivka - General Staff25.11.25, 11:45 • 3234 views

In the Lyman direction – five attacks, in the Sloviansk direction – 11, two engagements are ongoing. In the Pokrovsk direction – 46 attacks, two locations are still under shelling. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 117 occupiers (54 irrevocably), one infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, 21 UAVs, five units of special equipment, and one cannon; 41 UAVs were neutralized by radar.

Pokrovsk direction remains the most difficult on the front: a total of 107 combat engagements during the day - General Staff25.11.25, 16:26 • 1910 views

In other directions, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attacks (Oleksandrivskyi) and 15 attacks (Huliaipilskyi), battles are ongoing in four locations. In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, the enemy conducted one assault and one air strike each.

The defense forces are holding the front line and inflicting significant losses on the enemy in all directions.

General Staff updates combat map: 183 battles on the front, a third in the Pokrovsk direction25.11.25, 08:59 • 2840 views

Stepan Haftko

