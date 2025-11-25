General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 147 combat engagements per day, over a hundred of them in the Pokrovsk direction

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an evening report as of 10:00 PM on November 25, 2025. Throughout the day, 147 combat engagements with Russian invaders were recorded. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy launched one missile and 44 air strikes, used 22 missiles, 44 guided bombs, 3,511 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3,259 shellings of positions and settlements.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled three assaults; the enemy launched three air strikes and 151 shellings. In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and Kamianka were attacked; in the Kupyansk direction, four assaults near Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, and Novoplatonivka, one attack is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction – five attacks, in the Sloviansk direction – 11, two engagements are ongoing. In the Pokrovsk direction – 46 attacks, two locations are still under shelling. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 117 occupiers (54 irrevocably), one infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, 21 UAVs, five units of special equipment, and one cannon; 41 UAVs were neutralized by radar.

In other directions, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attacks (Oleksandrivskyi) and 15 attacks (Huliaipilskyi), battles are ongoing in four locations. In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, the enemy conducted one assault and one air strike each.

The defense forces are holding the front line and inflicting significant losses on the enemy in all directions.

