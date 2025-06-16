$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
General Staff: new North-Slobozhansky direction on the front - among the hottest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Since the beginning of the day, 99 combat clashes have taken place, two-thirds of which are in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsky, and North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The Defense Forces are restraining the enemy.

General Staff: new North-Slobozhansky direction on the front - among the hottest

Two-thirds of the 99 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivsky and North-Slobozhansky, introduced after the enemy's activation on the border of Sumy region, and Kursk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the summary for 16:00 on June 16, writes UNN.

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. 99 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day

- reported in the General Staff.

Today, communities of border settlements, including Yizdetske, Petrushivka, Myropilske, Vyshenky, Yastrubshchyna and Pokrovka of Sumy region, were affected by enemy artillery fire, as indicated.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky (introduced after the enemy's activation on the border of Sumy region) and Kursk directions, 17 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, five of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 5 air strikes, dropping 12 guided air bombs, and also carried out 125 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction (former Kharkiv) Defense forces are repelling an enemy attack near the settlement of Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried three times to break through our defense in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Golubivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out two attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Kopanky and Nadiya.

One enemy assault was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction in the area of Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attacks in the area of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and towards Bila Hora, another battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 assault actions in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka and towards Shcherbynivka, Rusynoy Yar and Yablunivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 32 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrolyubivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Promin, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Novopavlivka, Andriivka and Oleksiivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 25 enemy attacks, seven battles are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Burlatske and towards Zaporizhzhia and Shevchenko. The defense forces successfully repelled 17 enemy assaults, two more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, our defenders repelled two offensive actions of enemy units near Malinivka. Olgivske and Hulyaypole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the area of Nesteryanka. The aggressor's aviation carried out air strikes on the areas of Kamyanske and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by the occupiers in the area of the Antonivsky bridge. The enemy struck Mykolaivka with unguided air missiles.

In the remaining directions, as indicated, - without significant changes.

General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area16.06.25, 09:29 • 65520 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
