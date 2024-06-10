General Staff: in Chernihiv and Sumy directions without active offensive actions of enemy, it is tense in Kupyansky and somewhat tense in Kurakhovsky directions

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 20277 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132901 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138290 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228249 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168205 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161991 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146845 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214392 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201168 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101588 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 48910 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57768 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101968 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83302 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228249 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214392 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201168 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227406 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214908 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83302 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101968 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156338 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155208 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159064 views
General Staff: in Chernihiv and Sumy directions without active offensive actions of enemy, it is tense in Kupyansky and somewhat tense in Kurakhovsky directions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28864 views

Since the beginning of the day, 38 military clashes have taken place at the front, while the situation in the Kupyansky and Kurakhovsky directions remained tense.

Since the beginning of the day, 38 military clashes have occurred at the front, without Active enemy actions in the Kharkiv direction, the situation is tense in the Kupyansky direction, somewhat tense - in the Kurakhovsky direction. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at 10:30 on June 10, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of this day, 38 military clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out 11 air strikes using 21 kab, carried out 52 strikes with kamikaze drones, and shelled the positions of our troops and settlements more than 650 times," the General Staff said.

It is reported that the situation in the following areas is as follows::

In Chernihiv and Sumy directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

Zelensky on the situation in Sumy region: as of this morning, the flag of the Russian Federation in Ryzhevka was destroyed, there is no presence of the occupier10.06.24, 11:45 • 23513 views

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct any active actions. It performs regrouping of troops. according to updated information, the losses of Russian troops over the past day in this direction amounted to 89 people killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, four artillery systems, 13 vehicles and four units of special equipment were destroyed. One tank, four vehicles and two units of special equipment were damaged.

In the Kupyansky direction, the situation is tense. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been seven military clashes in the areas of Steppe Novoselovka, Peschanoe and Berestovo. Five enemy attacks are repulsed without success for the enemy. Two clashes continue near Stepnaya Novoselovka and Peschanoe.

In the Limansky direction, our defenders successfully repelled seven attacks near Druzhbyovka, Nevsky, Ternov, Torsky and Grigorovka.

In the Seversky Direction, three attempts by the Russian aggressor to approach our positions in the areas of disputed, Ivano-Daryevka and Verkhnekamenskoye failed. No losses of positions were allowed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled two attacks by the invaders in the areas of Klishcheyevka and Andreevka.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been four clashes in the Pokrovsky Direction. Two enemy attacks in the area of Novopokrovsky were repelled. Fighting continues in the areas of Yevgenyevka and Novopokrovsky. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. over the past day, the enemy suffered losses in this direction: 269 invaders were killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems and three vehicles were destroyed. A tank, an armored combat vehicle and two artillery systems were damaged.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the situation is somewhat tense. Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried ten times to break through our defenses near Nevelsky, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Praskoveyevka and Konstantinovka. Nine enemy attacks have been repulsed, and the battle continues near Konstantinovka.

In the Orekhovsky direction, the Russian aggressor carried out one unsuccessful attack near the village of Kopani. No losses of positions were allowed.

In the Prydniprovsky Direction, units of the defense forces repelled one attack by the Russian invaders north of Krynok.

Finally, the situation, as noted, has not changed significantly.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, deplete its combat potential and stabilize the situation," the General Staff said.

Summary for the past day

According to the General Staff, 95 military clashes occurred over the past day.

In total, over the past day, the Russian invaders carried out 94 airstrikes on the positions of our troops and settlements (in particular, with the use of 80 Kabiv), used 33 kamikaze drones, 1,411 FPV drones, carried out more than 4,400 attacks, including 101 with the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the Air Forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit four places of accumulation of personnel and equipment, three air defense systems, two missile forces and artillery, one radar station and one ammunition depot.

Russia lost 1,190 military personnel in a day10.06.24, 07:38 • 21829 views

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kramatorskKramatorsk

